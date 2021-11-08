ECC men’s soccer team seeded at No. 3 after a 2-0 win against Cerritos

By Shawn Rodriguez|November 8, 2021

The ECC Warriors forward Mario Carlos dribbling through the Falcon Forward and defender before scoring the Warriors second goal of the game on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Cerritos Falcon Field. The South Coast Conference Tournament against LA City College on Friday, Nov. 5. ended in a 2-0 win for ECC. Photos by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union

The El Camino Warriors men’s soccer team defeated the Cerritos Falcons, 2-0 on Tuesday, Nov 2, at Cerritos College during their South Coast Conference game of the regular season.

ECC sophomore goalkeeper Luis Garibay made five consecutive saves during the game, freshman defender Haruki Utsumi scored his first goal of the season in the 45th minute of the first half of the game and freshman forward Mario Carlos made his thirteenth goal of the season in the 80th minute of the second half solidifying the Warrior’s victory.

The Warriors have a 15/2/1 overall (win/loss/tie) with a .861 win ratio.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Warriors advanced to the semifinals of the South Coast Conference Championship Tournament when the Warriors defeated LA City College No. 6 seeded, 2-0.

The Warriors (16-2-1) will now return to battle the Cerritos Falcons seeded at No. 2, on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with the kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. as part of the South Coast Conference Tournament’s semifinals.

ECC Warriors defender Haruki Utsumi receiving a pass on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Cerritos Falcon Field. Utsumi scored the first goal of the game assisted by Eli Ristovski. Photos by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
ECC Warriors goalkeeper Luis Garibay defending against the Falcon midfielder Pablo Caparelli on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Cerritos Falcon Field. Garibay made five consecutive saves against five shots on goal. Photos by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
An unassisted shot on the goal by number nine, Mario Carlos on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Cerritos Falcon Field solidifies the Warriors victory with their second goal of the game. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Warriors will return to Cerritos for the South Coast Conference Tournament’s semifinals. Photos by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
ECC Warriors defender Brandon Galindo is fouled by the opposing Falcons team on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Cerritos Falcon Field. The South Coast Conference Tournament that began on Friday, Nov. 5, ended with the ECC Warriors defeat over the Los Angeles City Cubs, 2-0. The Warriors will return to Cerritos for semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Photos by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
The opposing Falcon players receive a tough loss against the ECC Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Cerritos Falcon Field, 2-0. Photos by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union
ECC Warriors defend a free kick from the opposing Cerritos Falcons on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Cerritos Falcon Field. The Warriors win over the Falcons 2-0 carried that momentum into the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 5, when ECC beat the Los Angeles City Cubs, 2-0. The Warriors will return to Cerritos for the semifinals. Photos by Shawn Rodriguez/The Union