ECC men’s soccer team seeded at No. 3 after a 2-0 win against Cerritos

The El Camino Warriors men’s soccer team defeated the Cerritos Falcons, 2-0 on Tuesday, Nov 2, at Cerritos College during their South Coast Conference game of the regular season.

ECC sophomore goalkeeper Luis Garibay made five consecutive saves during the game, freshman defender Haruki Utsumi scored his first goal of the season in the 45th minute of the first half of the game and freshman forward Mario Carlos made his thirteenth goal of the season in the 80th minute of the second half solidifying the Warrior’s victory.

The Warriors have a 15/2/1 overall (win/loss/tie) with a .861 win ratio.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Warriors advanced to the semifinals of the South Coast Conference Championship Tournament when the Warriors defeated LA City College No. 6 seeded, 2-0.

The Warriors (16-2-1) will now return to battle the Cerritos Falcons seeded at No. 2, on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with the kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. as part of the South Coast Conference Tournament’s semifinals.