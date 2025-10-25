Related Image
Leaving a legacy: Warriors football coach impacts players on and off the field

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganOctober 25, 2025
Lindheim Gifford, the Warrior’s football coach, trains his players at Murdock Stadium at El Camino College, Tuesday, Oct. 7. (Axel Hernandez | The Union).

Running out the tunnel with his clipboard stashed in his right shoulder, he wears his black Warriors jacket into Murdock Stadium.

The players in their multiple stretching lines in their practice jerseys and helmets on the ground laughing with each other.

“Here we go, get to your groups and spots,” Warriors football coach Gifford Lindheim said to his players.

While on the field he’s pacing back and forth talking to each of the players groups and greeting other coaches, laughing and talking.

Lindheim, 52, is entering his ninth year as the football coach at El Camino College.

Since being hired in 2016, he’s helped the Warriors reach seven straight bowl games and reached the final four last season before falling to Mt. San Antonio College, 48-24.

Lindheim said that becoming a coach was a natural progression for him.

“I’d always worked with kids in different sports growing up, I knew I liked working with the youth and football,” he said.

This season, Lindheim moved to third all time on the ECC football’s all time winning coaches list with a record of 55-37-0 on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Lindheim attended University High School where he played football as a running back from 1987 to 1990.

He also played football in college, attending San Francisco State for five years, and moved on to play for the Madrid Bears. Now known as the “Madrid Osos”.

After his playing days, he went on to coach at the high school level, the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III level, the Division I level and also the community college level.

“I was aggressive in my 20’s because I didn’t have anyone to show me, I moved around a bit and you have to be assertive and make connections,” he said.

Lindheim Gifford
Gifford Lindheim at Murdock Stadium on campus at El Camino College on Tuesday, Oct. 7. He is the football coach for the ECC Warriors. (Axel Hernandez | The Union)

Lindheim and his wife Claudia have been married for 17 years, and have two sons: Tyler, 15, who plays baseball, and Bradley, 13, who plays baseball and soccer.

Since 2018, he’s helped 176 football players play on the college level, and out of those 176 players, 61 of them have played on the Division I level.

Lindheim said the recruiting process is a lot and that it can be difficult.

“It takes a lot of dedication, I’m constantly talking to coaches about their film and transcripts trying to market our players,” he said.

Warriors wide receiver Mark Baker is an out-of-state athlete whom Lindheim recruited from Barien, Washington and Baker said how Lindheim has welcomed him with open arms.

“Before I got here to ECC, he took my dad on a tour while I was at home. For him to take time out of his day to get my family to come was special,” Baker said.

He’s coached over 20 players who went to play professionally in the National Football League, including Colin Kaepernick, Steve Smith Sr., Brandon Marshall, David Sills and more.

El Camino College Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim (center) interacts with players during practice Sept. 25 at Murdock Stadium’s Featherstone Field at El Camino College. Lindheim has worked with professional football players including Colin Kaepernick, Steve Smith Sr, Brandon Marshall, David Sills, and many more. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

The Union attempted to interview Kaepernick, Sills and David Mayo but did not receive responses.

Sills, who attended ECC in 2016, played under Lindheim and played quarterback. He threw for 1,636 yards and made 15 touchdowns during one season with the Warriors.

He went on to the University of West Virginia where he played three seasons as a wide receiver (2015, 2017, 2018) and averaged 132 receptions, 2,097 yards, and 35 receiving touchdowns.

Sills went undrafted in 2019 and played for the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons.

ECC athletics director Abi Francisco said Lindheim has grown the program over the years.

“He’s inherited the program from coach Featherstone and in the past five years we’ve seen the program really do well. Also the players he’s brought in and out of here do well,” Francisco said.

Gifford Lindheim, football coach, looks at the field at Murdock Stadium at El Camino College. Tuesday, Oct. 7.(Axel Hernandez | The Union)

With three games left on the season, Lindheim has his team with a (6-1) overall record and an undefeated (4-0) in the National-Northern Conference. The Warriors are also a No. 8 ranked team, according to the 3C2A.

Lindheim said when he recruits he looks for specific traits in players.

“I’m looking for players who want to work hard and want to earn it. I might lose a talented kid but if they want to go somewhere else where it was promised, that’s not the kid I want on my team,” Lindheim said.

