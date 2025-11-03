Related Image
Warriors football defeat Riverside City College for the first time in 16 years

By Keandra LeeNovember 3, 2025
The (7) El Camino Warriors celebrate the close-ranked win against (13) Riverside City College. The Warriors win 44-42 after a missed field goal by RCC. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

After trailing 21 points, the El Camino College Warriors football team kept being resilient in their last home game of the season on sophomore night.

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Tigers marched down the field to go for the win.

While time was ticking off the clock, kicker Timothy Tynan missed the game-winning field goal to give his team the win.

After the missed field goal to win the game by Riverside City College kicker Timothy Tynan, a teammate tries to keep his head up. The El Camino Warriors won the game against RCC 44-42. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

An intense and physical matchup between the No. 7 ranked Warriors football team (8-1) and the No. 13 ranked Riverside City College Tigers (6-3), the Warriors fought back to win 44-42 at Murdock Stadium.

The Tigers started the game off strong in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown from running back Marquis Monroe, striking first.

“We’re just focused on ourselves and not really the matchup or anything like that,” Tigers coach Kevin Craft said.

However, the Warriors struggled a bit in the first quarter with a pass by quarterback Andrew Maushardt that was intercepted by Tigers defensive back Donald Smith III, which later gave them another touchdown in the first quarter with a pass from quarterback Bryan Wilson to running back Kiyel Tyler, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead to end the quarter.

Warriors running back Jaden Moore rushed for a two-yard touchdown putting them on the board with 14-7.

El Camino College football player Nazarus Williams No. 5, wide receiver, blocks for Jaden Moore No. 2 as he rushes for a 2-yard gain to the RCC 00-yard line, setting up a touchdown during the Warriors’ game on Nov. 1 at Murdock Stadium. (Chelsea ALvarez | The Union)

“I’m feeling good. Got that ‘W’, this [was] really like a get-back game because we lost to them last season badly,” Moore said.

The Warriors haven’t defeated the Tigers since 2009. In the 2024-2025 season, the Warriors lost 70-45 on the road.

Maushshadt made a couple incomplete passes, making the people in the stands nervous and screaming to throw the opposing team off, which left the Warriors with a penalty from a false start made by wide receiver Triston Thomas.

Warriors picked it back up with a pass from Maushshdt to wide receiver Mark Baker, gaining 22 yards toward the end zone, making the next play for Moore to score a touchdown with three yards, making the Warriors’ score 14-28.

“I was hired really late, six days before our first practice, so that hurt us this year,” Craft said.

With such a back and-forth game, it all ended in the Warriors making history by beating the Tigers for the first time in 16 years with a close game of 44-42.

“They’re an absolutely amazing program with great coaches, they’re always the standard,” coach Gifford Lindheim said. “This group of guys wanted it a lot, and they did it. So proud of them.”

The Warriors remain undefeated in the National-Southern conference (6-0), and will face the No. 9 ranked Saddleback College Bobcats (8-1) who are also (6-0) in conference play.

The game will be Saturday, Nov. 8 on the road at 1 p.m. and is the last match of the season to determine who wins the conference.

El Camino Warriors running back Jaden Moore, running out the tunnel before the game to give their fellow players high fives during one of the last games of the season. The players lineup for sophomore night at Murdock Stadium Nov.1 (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
