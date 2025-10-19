Related Image
Rushing record broken 27 years later helps Warriors football edge Comets

By Jaylen MorganOctober 19, 2025
El Camino running back Damonte Bias breaks off a 57-yard rushing touchdown. Bias breaks a 27-year-old school record with an impressive 266 rushing yards. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

Warriors running back Damonte Bias set a new single rushing game record with 266 rushing yards passing Delvon Flowers’ record of 263 yards set in 1998, according to the ECC athletics website.

Bias said his mindset every game is to do what it takes for his team to win.

“I just wanna perform my best and do my part to help my team win,” he said.

The No. 10 ranked El Camino College Warriors football (6-1) fended off the Palomar College Comets  (1-6) in their National-Southern Conference matchup, moving them (4-0).

El Camino defensive back AJ Anunay gets the pass deflection against Palomar wide receiver Furious Hoskins at Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18. Anunay finished the game with 2 deflections. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
The Warriors remain undefeated at home, winning 45-31 on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Murdock Stadium.

This game marks the Warriors’ second straight win over the Comets, beginning during the last matchup in the 2023-2024 season, when the Warriors won, 35-24.

Even though the Warriors were up 17-3 at halftime, they struggled protecting the ball, with two fumbles made by running back Jaden Moore, with another one coming from quarterback Andrew Maushardt.

Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim said it was a tale of two halves for his team.

“We were sloppy with the ball in the first half, we haven’t turned the ball over like that this season,” Lindheim said.

El Camino running back Jaden Moore gets into open space and tries to make a play to the endzone at Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Warriors' running backs set a school record with 469 total rushing yards. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
The Warriors fought back and kept making big plays with their defense and their run game.

But the Comets kept responding in the second half swiftly with timely plays.

In the third quarter, Comets defensive back Bubba Garcia ran a 99-yard kickoff return to give his team a chance to come back in the game.

The Comets rallied back and kept scoring, but couldn’t stop the Warriors’ explosive run game.

El Camino running back Jaden Moore leaps over the offensive line for his second leaping touchdown of the night at Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18. Moore and the Warriors get the win over Palomar College 45-31
Both teams were trading scores and giving up huge momentum plays to each other.

Comets coach Joe Early said that his team came prepared tonight and fought hard.

“We’ve been in every game we played this season, in the first half we forced three turnovers but we couldn’t capitalize and we had some opportunities to score,” Early said.

Palomar College running back Logan Cella tries to break tackles and make a play as the Warriors' defense attempts to take him down. The Warriors end with the 45-31 win. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
The Warriors defense had no answer giving up 28 points in the second half, but the offense picked up the slack.

Moore set his career high with 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns passing his own record last season.

Jaden Moore leaps in for the touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18. The Warriors' next game will be on the road to face Southwestern for another conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Two Comet players went down with injuries in the second half.

Linebacker Evan Surray went down with a cramp, while offensive lineman Kade Barney went down after his helmet flew off, leaving a big red bruise in the middle of his forehead.

Palomar Comets offensive linemen goes down with an apparent head injury after getting their helmet knocked off, as his teammates, coaches, and trainers check on him at Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.
But the Comets were still down and missing two starters.

The Warriors defense gave up 260 passing yards against the Comets, but shut their run game down.

Both teams’ crowds were engaged, screaming on the top of their lungs and exchanging chants, but the Warriors crowd got their team to rally.

The Comets failed on some drives, coming up short on some goal line plays and a missed field goal by kicker Carson Beard.

“That goal line stand was absolutely incredible by our defense, they had four chances to get an inch and we didn’t let them,” Lindheim said.

The El Camino defense attacks the running back, Logan Cella, and stops the run. The warriors allowed 140 yards on the ground and 260 yards through the air. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
After tonight’s win, the Warriors extend their winning streak to four games.

The Warriors will be on the road Saturday, Oct. 25, against No. 4 ranked Southwestern College Jaguars (6-1) in a Southwestern conference matchup at 6 p.m.

