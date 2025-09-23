The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Warriors football team’s steam rises past Chaffey College Panthers

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganSeptember 23, 2025
Quarterback Evan Tomich of El Camino strolls in for touchdown in a 52-35 win against Chaffey at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 20. (Donovan Harris | The Union) Photo credit: Donovan Harris

The No. 10 ranked El Camino College Warriors football (3-1) cruised past the Chaffey College Panthers (1-3) to get their third win of the season in their first conference matchup.

The Warriors stay undefeated on their own turf, winning 52-35 at home Saturday, Sept. 20, at Murdock Stadium.

The Warriors’ offense dominated on the ground, recording 310 rushing yards against the Panthers.

Running back Azeon Nelson had 117 of those rushing yards with 21 rushing carries.

The defense by the Warriors played a huge role in creating havoc, getting four sacks and three fumbles.

Linebacker Damien Matau, defensive lineman William Wright and Lolani Finau all contributed to the sack party.

The Panthers’ defense made some noise with defensive back Zyhaire Lewis and wide receiver and safety Yaqiym Halliburton both having an interception a piece.

The offense for the Panthers also had some life with both quarterbacks throwing for 150 plus yards a piece.

Evan Powell had 11 throws out of 18 attempts with 155 yards and a touchdown.

Francisco “Frankie” Villabazo had nine throws out of 16 attempts with 179 yards and three touchdowns.

The Warriors’ next game will be on the road against the No. 21 ranked Mt. San Jacinto College Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.

_MG_1220.jpeg
Warriors offensive lineman Sione Kailea, getting the offense ready before the snap against the Panthers. (Savannah Anderson | The Union)
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
(L-R) East LA utility Magaly Melgar tries to block El Camino utility Alyssa Mack as she attempts to shoot in the ECC Aquatics Center on Wednesday, Sept. 17. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors women’s water polo muzzles Huskies
El Camino linebacker Jalen Birdsong stops the run, and Santa Barbara gains no yards on the play at Murdock Stadium on Aug. 30. Birdsong doing the perfect timing celebration. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors football looks to reach their end goal this season
El Camino College Women's water polo attacker Olivia Mozian attempts to steal Los Angeles Valley College Monarchs players ball in game on Wednesday, Sep. 10, 2025 in the ECC aquatics center. Warriors lose 19-10 in their season's opening game. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Warriors women's water polo falls to undefeated Monarchs in home opener
The El Camino College Warriors and Moorpark College Raiders women's soccer teams crowd the goal for Warriors forward Citlalli Sarahi Sanchez's corner kick on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the ECC Soccer Field. The Warriors defeated the Raiders, 3-1. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Warriors women’s soccer secures first win of the season in match against Moorpark
Sophomore running back Azeon Nelson of El Camino College celebrates after making a 7-yard rushing touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Azeon and the Warriors went on to win the game 17-13 over No. 20 College of the Canyons. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors football squeezes out win against Cougars
Warriors middle blocker Amiekal Looney jumps for an attack in their match against Orange Coast College at the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Looney led the Warriors with 5 K's in their 0-3 loss to OCC. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
El Camino's women's volleyball falls to undefeated Orange Coast College
More in Football
El Camino running back Jaden Moore avoids the contact and gets the 16 yard rushing touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Aug. 30. Moore and the Warriors went on the beat Santa Barbara Community College 68-6. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors football dominates in home opener against Vaqueros
Running back Azeon Nelson bulldozes his way towards the goal line during El Camino College's spring scrimmage at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Spring football showcases speed, physicality in high-energy game
An El Camino College quarterback drops back to pass during its spring football game that took place on Wednesday, May 29 at Featherstone Field. The spring football game was an event held by the football program to showcase the work and talent the team has been working on during the off-season. El Camino will be on the road for its season opener against Southwestern College in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino spring football sets the stage for the fall season
From left to right: El Camino's Joshua Lorick (11), Marceese Yetts (1), and Bray Weems (18) celebrate a touchdown at Featherstone Field in Torrance during the 2nd quarter in a non-conference game against San Bernardino Valley on Saturday, Sept. 24. El Camino defeated San Bernardino 52-18, and will play on the road against Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Fullerton District Stadium at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Warriors dominate San Bernardino in one-sided football game
El Camino football coach Kenneth Talanoa sits in the stands at Featherstone Field at the El Camino College campus in Torrance on Monday, May 16. Talanoa will be entering his 21st season as the defensive line coach. He has been a part of Warrior football not only as a coach, but also played for the late John Featherstone in the early 90s. Additionally, he was inducted into the El Camino football Hall of Fame and named to the 1990s All-Decade team. (Greg Fontanilla | Warrior Life)
Football Coach Transcends the Game
ECC men’s soccer team seeded at No. 3 after a 2-0 win against Cerritos
More in Sports
Head coach Megan Hanson (left) of El Camino women's basketball and skills development coach Michael Talley (right), who is with the 94 feet family, are demonstrating a drill for the team in El Camino's North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Coach Talley put a lot of emphasis on being balanced in practice. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors women's basketball gets fifth coach in program history
El Camino College Warriors' midfielder Bella Phelps (right) battles it out against Mustang's midfielder Angelina Ramos for control of the ball during a women's soccer game against Norco on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Despite an effort to make another goal, ECC would go on to tie 1-1 with Norco. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Warriors women's soccer team ends in draw with Mustangs
El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez celebrates with her team after throwing a strikeout to win the game against the Orange Coast College Pirates during Game 3 of the 3C2A Championships at West Valley College on May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8, advancing to play Palomar College on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Warriors sports teams finish spring 2025 season with awards, championship wins
(Photo courtesy of the El Camino College Athletics Department)
Memorial to honor a former El Camino athletics director
Out-of-state and international athletes enroll in sports programs at California Community Colleges
El Camino celebrates 32nd Annual Athletics Hall of Fame inductees