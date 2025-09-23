Warriors football team’s steam rises past Chaffey College Panthers

The No. 10 ranked El Camino College Warriors football (3-1) cruised past the Chaffey College Panthers (1-3) to get their third win of the season in their first conference matchup.

The Warriors stay undefeated on their own turf, winning 52-35 at home Saturday, Sept. 20, at Murdock Stadium.

The Warriors’ offense dominated on the ground, recording 310 rushing yards against the Panthers.

Running back Azeon Nelson had 117 of those rushing yards with 21 rushing carries.

The defense by the Warriors played a huge role in creating havoc, getting four sacks and three fumbles.

Linebacker Damien Matau, defensive lineman William Wright and Lolani Finau all contributed to the sack party.

The Panthers’ defense made some noise with defensive back Zyhaire Lewis and wide receiver and safety Yaqiym Halliburton both having an interception a piece.

The offense for the Panthers also had some life with both quarterbacks throwing for 150 plus yards a piece.

Evan Powell had 11 throws out of 18 attempts with 155 yards and a touchdown.

Francisco “Frankie” Villabazo had nine throws out of 16 attempts with 179 yards and three touchdowns.

The Warriors’ next game will be on the road against the No. 21 ranked Mt. San Jacinto College Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.