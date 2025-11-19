El Camino photojournalists practice food photography and lighting

Every semester, photojournalist students have a class on food photography.

Students collectively contribute various food items and drinks the day of the shoot organized by professor Nguyet Thomas.

This semester, students brought food items relating to a Thanksgiving table-spread Wednesday, Nov. 5, in the Humanities Building.

Thomas and instructional assistant Gerard Burkhart showed students how to set up studio lights, reflectors, light diffusers, props and food.

For the assignment, students are required to get creative, messy and work together hands-on in crafting photos that tell a story.

With a larger class this fall semester, students took turns operating the equipment, giving them the opportunity to learn with each other, collaborate on ideas and learn from mistakes.

Best of all, students eat their creations after the shoot is done.

Students interested in food photography can register for basic photojournalism, Journalism 6, in spring 2026. The class meets in person Mondays and Wednesdays.