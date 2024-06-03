From Athlete to Mentor: Building a basketball legacy at El Camino

El Camino College women’s basketball coach Steve Shaw always knew being a Warrior was the right fit.

After joining the program in 1990, Steve Shaw started off as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball team for five years.

Shaw took a break from coaching for two years but still taught part-time at El Camino. When the women’s basketball coach had to take a leave of absence in 1999, Shaw stepped in and took over.

“When the job was offered to me I had to take it and I made the right decision,” Shaw said.

Shaw grew up in the South Bay and was an all-league basketball and volleyball player at Aviation High School in Redondo Beach.

As a student-athlete at El Camino, Shaw earned All-Conference honors two times in 1975 and 1976, in the Southern 3C2A division. He also received All-State recognition after his sophomore season.

Shaw transferred to California State University Fullerton to pursue his future in basketball, he was a starter on an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight team his senior year.

“I enjoyed my time playing at El Camino. Coming to coach here feels right”, Shaw said.

He received his bachelor’s degree in physical education and his teaching credentials from CSUF. He got his master’s degree from California State University Dominguez Hills.

Shaw taught at Redondo Union High School for 28 years where he coached boys basketball, boys and girls volleyball, and softball. He also was an athletic director during his time there.

Shaw just finished his 25th season as a coach at El Camino. Unfortunately, the women’s basketball team season was cut short due to a lot of injuries, leading to a lack of players and only playing seven games in the year.

“The season was very unfortunate due to the injuries we had this year, as players were looking forward to the season,” Shaw said.

Shaw also stated that they hope this won’t happen again and their priority is to recruit more and have more numbers on the team.

“Our recruitment process is to look for players who can help the team win and players who can buy into our team morale”, Shaw said.

During his first nine years at El Camino, Shaw was named coach of the year three times in the conference, most recently in 2005 when the Warriors won their first conference championship in school history.

Under Shaw’s guidance, the women’s basketball team has become a regular contender for the conference championship and state playoffs.

“Coach Shaw is a great coach from my time being here he brings a positive impact to the staff and to the players. He’s the coach of all coaches,” assistant coach Janina Hartwill said.

Steve Shaw is married to his wife Aida and has two daughters Erica and Carla. Carla Shaw is on the coaching staff as an assistant coach. She’s been coaching for 10 seasons at El Camino.

“It’s a full circle, when I was a student at El Camino College he was my coach and now I’m coaching with my dad,” Carla Shaw said.

Steve Shaw is looking forward to next season and keeping a positive mindset.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at El Camino College and just want to give back and help the players with their future,” Steve Shaw said.