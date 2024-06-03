The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

From Athlete to Mentor: Building a basketball legacy at El Camino

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganJune 3, 2024
El+Camino+College+womens+basketball+Coach+Steve+Shaw+attempts+to+galvanize+the+team+as+the+competition+locks+down+their+offense+in+a+game+against+the+Irvine+Valley+Lasers+on+Nov.+21%2C+2023.+%28Clarence+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College women’s basketball Coach Steve Shaw attempts to galvanize the team as the competition locks down their offense in a game against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Nov. 21, 2023. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

El Camino College women’s basketball coach Steve Shaw always knew being a Warrior was the right fit.

After joining the program in 1990, Steve Shaw started off as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball team for five years.

Shaw took a break from coaching for two years but still taught part-time at El Camino. When the women’s basketball coach had to take a leave of absence in 1999, Shaw stepped in and took over.

“When the job was offered to me I had to take it and I made the right decision,” Shaw said.

Shaw grew up in the South Bay and was an all-league basketball and volleyball player at Aviation High School in Redondo Beach.

As a student-athlete at El Camino, Shaw earned All-Conference honors two times in 1975 and 1976, in the Southern 3C2A division. He also received All-State recognition after his sophomore season.

Shaw transferred to California State University Fullerton to pursue his future in basketball, he was a starter on an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight team his senior year.

“I enjoyed my time playing at El Camino. Coming to coach here feels right”, Shaw said.

He received his bachelor’s degree in physical education and his teaching credentials from CSUF. He got his master’s degree from California State University Dominguez Hills.

Shaw taught at Redondo Union High School for 28 years where he coached boys basketball, boys and girls volleyball, and softball. He also was an athletic director during his time there.

Shaw just finished his 25th season as a coach at El Camino. Unfortunately, the women’s basketball team season was cut short due to a lot of injuries, leading to a lack of players and only playing seven games in the year.

“The season was very unfortunate due to the injuries we had this year, as players were looking forward to the season,” Shaw said.

Shaw also stated that they hope this won’t happen again and their priority is to recruit more and have more numbers on the team.

“Our recruitment process is to look for players who can help the team win and players who can buy into our team morale”, Shaw said.

During his first nine years at El Camino, Shaw was named coach of the year three times in the conference, most recently in 2005 when the Warriors won their first conference championship in school history.

Under Shaw’s guidance, the women’s basketball team has become a regular contender for the conference championship and state playoffs.

“Coach Shaw is a great coach from my time being here he brings a positive impact to the staff and to the players. He’s the coach of all coaches,” assistant coach Janina Hartwill said.

Steve Shaw is married to his wife Aida and has two daughters Erica and Carla. Carla Shaw is on the coaching staff as an assistant coach. She’s been coaching for 10 seasons at El Camino.

“It’s a full circle, when I was a student at El Camino College he was my coach and now I’m coaching with my dad,” Carla Shaw said.

Steve Shaw is looking forward to next season and keeping a positive mindset.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at El Camino College and just want to give back and help the players with their future,” Steve Shaw said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Cerritos shortstop DJ Massey slides for home plate after an error by El Caminos second baseman Connor Meidroth. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors in extra innings 8-5 on Thursday, March 7. Massey went 2 for 5 with one RBI. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warrior Watch: Surviving spring sports teams seek hardware
Warriors guard Teena Ponce, left, defends the paint during the teams practice at the ECC Gym Complex on Thursday, Feb. 28. This was Ponces last year at El Camino College. She made the 2022-23 All SCC team the previous year. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Lack of players shuts down Women's Basketball season
El Camino sophomore guard Billy Ray Barnes III attempts a layup that he scores, logging in 24 points and over 50% scoring for the teams game on Feb. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union) Photo credit: Clarence Davis
Men's Basketball falls short to Compton College in final home game
El Camino freshman and guard Vaitai Tuione scores on a layup against Long Beach City guard Brandon Cerda at El Camino College on Friday, Feb. 16. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Men's Basketball loses 4th straight game despite late efforts against Long Beach City College
From left to right: Alexis Maria, Casey Cook, Dwayne Moore, Mattias Sjolin and Mo Cruz share a celebratory victory pose after winning against Barstow College (110-69). The Warriors, now 6-2 overall, will face off against College of the Desert on Dec. 1. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Warriors men's basketball sets the tone against Barstow
Men's basketball team lands Kansas community college transfer
More in Profiles
El Camino volleyball coach Liz Hazell, former state MVP, smiles for a photo in front of her home court net. Hazell, who led the team to state championships as a player, now inspires the next generation of volleyball players from the sidelines. (Eric Alvarez | The Union)
The history of Hazell: Long-time Warrior continues her legacy at El Camino
Womens beach volleyball and former womens volleyball coach LeValley Pattison poses for a photo on the ECC Sand Courts. Pattison was inducted into the 3C2A Hall of Fame last month along with five other inductees. Pattison coached the womens volleyball team for 26 seasons and founded the beach volleyball program in 2016. She is a part of the 400-win club. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Women’s volleyball coach, former player makes it to the 3C2A Hall of Fame
Ami Jacobson goes through her agility ladder drills during a track and field practice at Murdock Stadium on Monday, March 25. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Women's cross-country runner negates nerves and goes for gold
El Camino College health sciences and athletics Professor Tom Hazell was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012 and the California Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015. Hazell was head wrestling coach at El Camino for 12 years. (Raphael Richardson | Warrior Life)
The Journeyman: From playing to coaching and refereeing: The wrestling legacy of Tom Hazell
El Camino College swimmer breaks records and her goal is to go faster
Coach Marco Trejo (L) debriefs with Joey Abudy about the sparring match he just finished at Sweet Science Boxing & MMA Gym in Hawthorne, Calif. on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Marco grew up in Hawthorne, graduated from Hawthorne High School and attended El Camino Community College. “I’ve always liked boxing since I was a young kid,” Marco says. “But, I didn’t get a chance to pursue boxing until I was in my twenties. By that time, it’s kind of late to be competitive. So, I thought maybe I should open a gym, I love boxing so much.” He opened Sweet Science in 2009. (Kim McGill | Warrior Life)
Boxing is a sweet science, owning a gym is a dream
More in Sports
Inside look with El Camino College women's basketball coach
Day in the life of a sports information director
Team Players: LA Sparks continue partnership with El Camino College
An El Camino College quarterback drops back to pass during its spring football game that took place on Wednesday, May 29 at Featherstone Field. The spring football game was an event held by the football program to showcase the work and talent the team has been working on during the off-season. El Camino will be on the road for its season opener against Southwestern College in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino spring football sets the stage for the fall season
The El Camino Womens Badminton team smiles for the camera on a match day against San Diego Mesa College on Wednesday, April 17 at the Manhattan Beach Volleyball Club. From left, Mai Hoang, Anh Ly, Saray Kilos Gatica, Sabina Villa, Anya Gore and coach David Levin. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Warrior Recap: Women's badminton finishes season on a strong note
El Camino College Board of Trustees members Trisha Murakawa, Katherine Steinbroner Maschler, Brett C.S. Roberts, Nilo Vega Michelin, Clifford Numark and student trustee Connor Lai attend the May 20 Board of Trustees meeting in the Administration Building. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Warriors outperform non-athletes academically, reports show

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in