Men’s basketball team lands Kansas community college transfer

The El Camino College men’s basketball

I’m exited to announce that I will be committing to

@elcaminocollege and to play for coach Uphoff @ECCMBB . I will like to thank all my friends and family throughout this journey so far many more stepping stones to come . @OSACrusaders @ops_vikinghoops @A4CNebraska . @jucoweekly pic.twitter.com/5VfQsNmmps

earned a commit from 6-foot-5-inch, 19-year-old transfer in Ethan Carritt from Independence Community College in Kansas to play for the Warriors next season.

The Warriors finished last season with a 6-22 record but after medical redshirting and having disagreements with Independence Community College (23-9 record) head coach Bill Morosco, Carritt believes ECC is the best fit for him.

“I’m going to come in everyday with the right attitude and work hard because I can really help the Warriors win more games than last season,” Carritt said.

Warriors head coach Robert Uphoff reached out to Carritt when he entered the transfer portal to peak interest in joining ECC and have communicated back-and-forth throughout the transfer process.

Carritt averaged a double-double with 16 points,11 assists and 6 rebounds per game in high school in Omaha, Nebraska.

Earning the trust of new teammates will bring value in hopes of providing the necessary length, size, shooting ability, ball handling and high level defense he plays with to the team, Carritt said.