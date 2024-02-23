The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Men’s Basketball falls short to Compton College in final home game

Byline photo of Joshua Flores
By Joshua FloresFebruary 22, 2024
El+Camino+sophomore+guard+Billy+Ray+Barnes+III+attempts+a+layup+that+he+scores%2C+logging+in+24+points+and+over+50%25+scoring+for+the+teams+game+on+Feb.+21.+%28Clarence+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29+Photo+credit%3A+Clarence+Davis
El Camino sophomore guard Billy Ray Barnes III attempts a layup that he scores, logging in 24 points and over 50% scoring for the teams game on Feb. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union) Photo credit: Clarence Davis

The El Camino College Men’s Basketball team is now on a five-game losing streak after a 79-70 home loss versus the Compton College Tartars on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The game opened with the Tartars winning the tipoff and two missed baskets by both teams.

The Warriors’ missed shot gave the Tartars the opportunity to score a three-point shot off the inbound to open the game’s scoring. The Warriors recovered quickly, however, with sophomore Billy Ray Barnes III making a midrange jump shot.

Unfazed, the Tartars were just as fast in their response, scoring another three points.

This back-and-forth would continue with the score remaining within 10 points for the first half.

#20 Chase Williams for the Warriors never wavered in his effort to help keep his team in the game against the difficult defense of Compton College 21.Feb.(The Union | Clarence Davis)
El Camino freshman guard Chase Williams starts his drive to the paint against Compton College guard Jontue Cooper in their game at the ECC Gym Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

Warriors coach Robert Uphoff said his team knew the game was going to be challenging.

“We’ve been struggling with injuries, struggling with a variety of things as well as some various personal issues on the team,” he said.

The coach said the team was optimistic coming into the game.

“It’s really just about keeping it all together,” Uphoff said. “It’s really gonna come down to, what I told the team, who wants it more tonight.”

Initially, the Warriors were able to keep pace with the Tartars, maintaining a 6-6 score early in the game. Compton continued to score three-pointers, bringing the score to 9-6. The Warriors were up 10-9 at one point.

It was a trend that would not continue into the second half.

That was when the Warriors began to stagnate. The Tartars scored four points before the Warriors made a three, which was followed by a Tartars three bringing the score to 18-13 in their favor.

The Warriors were unable to overcome the Tartars’ rally leading into the second half, resulting in the loss of their fifth consecutive game, 79-70.

“Every game is a learning experience, whether we win or lose, but we never lose, we just learn,” Barnes said.

Before the game started, Barnes and Miguel Javier, both sophomores, were honored for Sophomore Night. Their friends and loved ones gave them flowers, framed photos and had their pictures taken with them and the team.

“I feel good, bittersweet, I wanted to go out on a win but it was just a tough night for us, as a whole, [we] made it tough at the end for [them] but gotta be more composed,” Barnes said.

Warriors attempted to close the scoring gap but came up short in a crushing 70 - 79 loss.21.Feb.(The Union | Clarence Davis)
El Camino guard Chase Williams goes for the layup in the first half of the team’s final home game against Compton College at the ECC Gym Complex on Wednesday, Feb 21. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

The game had several fouls on both sides, especially during the second half with 11 fouls for the Tartars and 16 for the Warriors.

The Warriors’ 16 fouls gave the Tartars plenty of opportunity to score during free throws in the second half.

“They got hot in the first half getting threes and reality started to set in and they missed all their threes in the second half,” Uphoff said.

Uphoff said most of the fouls were the Warriors’ fault.

“We were out of position, we were about a step or two late on rotations or help side [defense] and giving up too many slips,” he said.

The Warriors stayed persistent in their efforts to defeat the Tartars but lagged too far to recover the game.

The Warriors of El Camino faced the Compton College Tartars in a matchup that appeared very difficult to overcome as they trailed from behind.21.Feb.(The Union | Clarence Davis)
Compton Tartars guard Jontue Cooper dunks the ball in the Warriors’ paint at the ECC Gym Complex on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Cooper finished the game with 17 points on 7-10 shooting. (Clarence Davis | The Union )

In the teams’ last face-off, the Tartars achieved a close victory of 58-57 on Feb. 2 over the Warriors.

“We fought hard, we had a good week of practice, we really focused,” Tartars’ coach Keith Hollimon said.

Hollimon said the Warriors showed it is always a good team but his team came prepared on the night.

“They pressed and bobbed us but we practiced for that press and we were able to get some layups out of it,” he said.

Hollimon said the Tartars earned the win. “El Camino is a tough opponent and I think we won with everything we had,” he said.

Next Game
El Camino vs L.A. Harbor
@ L.A. Harbor College
Friday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m.
More to Discover
More in Sports
El Camino Colleges duo of Ryan DAngelo (left) and Bridget Dorr set up a spike during a match against San Diego Mesa College on Feb. 16. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Warriors bow to Olympians in women's beach volleyball
El Camino freshman and guard Vaitai Tuione scores on a layup against Long Beach City guard Brandon Cerda at El Camino College on Friday, Feb. 16. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Men's Basketball loses 4th straight game despite late efforts against Long Beach City College
Sequoia Gonzales giving an amazing smile on the track while posing with her medals ready to take off on Dec 11.(Caleb Smith|The Union)
Running in the family: El Camino athlete has deep roots to Warrior athletics
El Camino freshman guard Jedaiah Mortimer looks to set up the offense with guard Shamar Carter (23) during a previous Warrior game against Desert of the College on Nov. 15. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Men's basketball cuts win streak short with a home loss to Irvine Valley
El Camino College Mens Soccer coach Michael Mike Jacobson, center, smiles for a photo with two of his best players, goalkeeper Donovan Palomares, left, and forward Marvin Gamez, at the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Jacobson is married to Nicole Bucciarelli Jacobson. Shes the all-time leading goalscorer at UC Irvine, Jacobson said. The couple has two kids: Rachel, 14, and Jack, 6. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Soccer success story: Record-breaking coach surpasses his own expectations
The El Camino College mens soccer team and Senior Athletic Trainer Abi Francisco (center) celebrate their 4-0 title win over the Cuyamaca College Coyotes at the 3C2A State Championships at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Warriors men’s soccer team took home the fifth title in program history and finished the season with a 24-1 record. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Men's soccer named 2023 National Champions, All-Americans announced
More in Basketball
From left to right: Alexis Maria, Casey Cook, Dwayne Moore, Mattias Sjolin and Mo Cruz share a celebratory victory pose after winning against Barstow College (110-69). The Warriors, now 6-2 overall, will face off against College of the Desert on Dec. 1. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Warriors men's basketball sets the tone against Barstow
Men's basketball team lands Kansas community college transfer
El Camino College guard Rashon Crutcher plays on-ball defense against a Santa Ana player during their game on Friday, Nov. 15 in the ECC North Gym. The Warriors lost to Golden West College in their first game in the ECC Gym Complex 75-71 on Friday, Dec. 6. Jaime Solis/The Union
Golden West College outlasts ECC men's basketball team in first game in new gym
El Camino College womens basketball guard Alexia Mason attacks the basket against Glendale College defenders during their game on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Mason recorded a double-double in the game with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Viridiana Flores/The Union
ECC women's basketball team offensive struggles continue in loss to Glendale College
El Camino College mens basketball player David Henderson lll drives to the basket against San Ana College guard Ramon Lopez in the game on Friday, Nov. 15 in the ECC North Gym. The Warriors lost 85-71. Jaime Solis/The Union
ECC men's basketball team loses to Santa Ana College ahead of Porterville Classic tournament
Rio Hondo College dominates second half in win over ECC women's basketball team

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in