Warrior Watch: Surviving spring sports teams seek hardware

Six out of 11 El Camino College sports teams are fighting for contention as the spring semester sports regular seasons wind down.

The Softball team’s regular season ends on April 25 against Long Beach City College. As of April 24, the Warriors have a 27-11 record and look to finish the season on a high for the start of playoffs.

The Track and Field teams will finish the season with the South Coast Conference Prelims at El Camino on April 23 and 27 before starting the 3C2A Southern California Prelims at Cerritos College on May 3.

The Baseball team’s regular season finishes on April 26 against Mt. SAC. As of April 24, the Warriors have a 20-18 record and are making a push for the 3C2A Southern California Regionals.

Beach Volleyball finished the season on a five-game win streak, ending the season 14-6. The Warriors look to continue their win stretch into the playoffs and the South Coast Conference Tournament.

Swimmer Mia Park earned the 2023 3C2A Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Year and 2023 SCC Swimmer of the Year in addition to all the records she has broken. The team will compete in the 3C2A State Championships on May 2.

The Golf team posted a season-high 29-over 379 at Mesa Linda Golf Course, 14 strokes better than their previous score of 393.

The Badminton team finished the regular season with an even 5-5, winning the last four out of six games but didn’t make the playoffs.

The Men’s Basketball season ended with a record of 8-20. The Warriors missed the playoffs this year, but look to build a strong team next year with 14 of the 16 players being freshmen.

The Women’s Basketball season was canceled seven games into the season (1-6) due to safety concerns about overworking players and fighting through injuries as there were not enough players to rotate.

The Men’s Volleyball team’s season ended in four straight losses to Santa Barbara, Moorpark, Long Beach and Santa Monica, who all defeated the Warriors twice this season. The Warriors closed the season 4-14 and missed the playoffs.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams’ regular seasons concluded without making the playoffs. The men finished 1-16 while the women finished 1-7.