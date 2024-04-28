The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Warriors baseball falls to Mt. SAC in season finale

Byline photo of Ethan Cohen
By Ethan CohenApril 28, 2024
Mounties+pitcher+Jaden+Mackowiak+tosses+a+pitch+to+the+Warriors+during+the+last+game+of+the+conference+season+on+Friday%2C+April+26+at+Warrior+Field.+Mackowiak+pitched+for+four+innings+as+relief+allowing+only+one+hit%2C+striking+out+two+and+allowing+two+walks.+%28Ethan+Cohen+%7C+The+Union%29
Mounties pitcher Jaden Mackowiak tosses a pitch to the Warriors during the last game of the conference season on Friday, April 26 at Warrior Field. Mackowiak pitched for four innings as relief allowing only one hit, striking out two and allowing two walks. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Fighting for a spot in the postseason, the El Camino College Baseball team fell short 3-1 in its final regular season game against Mt. SAC at Warrior Field on Friday, April 26.

The Warriors now await the season results of other teams in the conference, hoping their record earns them a spot in the playoffs.

“We should be OK,” Warriors coach Grant Palmer said. “But, you know, some things can go against us that block us out.”

The game opened with an early blast to left field by Mounties right fielder Blake Hagerty, scoring the first two runs, and bringing in first baseman Gibby Morales.

Mounties first baseman Gibby Morales catches a ball in an attempt to pick off the Warriors base runner on Friday, April 26, at Warrior Field. The Mounties beat the Warriors 3-1 in the final game of the conference season. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Mounties first baseman Gibby Morales catches a ball in an attempt to pick off the Warriors base runner on Friday, April 26 at Warrior Field. The Mounties beat the Warriors 3-1 in the final game of the conference season. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Despite the early momentum, runs were scarce as both the Warriors and Mounties pitchers and defense made quick work of hitters inning after inning until the sixth.

El Camino’s offense seemed poised to seize control of the game, with numerous runners on base, but it could not capitalize, leaving 12 runners stranded and going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Mt. SAC’s designated hitter Kaden Moeller added an insurance run thanks to a double play in the top of the sixth, but that was the last tally for the Mounties.

Warriors catcher Eric Perez faces down Mounties pitcher Matthew Lorenzano right before he hits a solo home run to left field during the season finale on Friday, April 26. Perez’s home run was the only run scored in the game at Warrior Field. “It’s one of the best feelings when you can provide for your team and be a big team guy,” Perez said. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warriors catcher Eric Perez faces down Mounties pitcher Matthew Lorenzano right before he hits a solo home run to left field during the season finale on Friday, April 26. Perez’s home run was the only run scored in the game at Warrior Field. “It’s one of the best feelings when you can provide for your team and be a big team guy,” Perez said. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

The Warriors offense finally snapped back with catcher Eric Perez’s belt to left field but that was all the team could muster.

“It’s one of the best feelings when you can provide for your team and be a big team guy,” Perez said. “I’m normally a very disciplined hitter, so I was just trying to find my pitch, trying to find something that I can drive.”

Despite taking the loss, Warriors starting pitcher A.J. Hiestand tossed seven innings, giving up seven hits and three runs setting the stage for pitcher Aaron Ragat to close out the game, allowing only one hit and striking out four.

El Camino Beach Volleyball players Ryan D'Angelo (left) and Bridget Dorr cheer on the Warriors in the stands during the final home game of the season on Friday, April 26. It is common to see Warriors teams cheering on other sports at home games. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Beach Volleyball players Ryan D’Angelo (left) and Bridget Dorr cheer on the Warriors in the stands during the final home game of the season on Friday, April 26. It is common to see Warriors teams cheering on other sports at home games. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Mounties starter Matthew Lorenzano secured the win, giving up just four hits and one earned run over five innings. He and Jaden Mackowiak combined for a total of eight strikeouts and held the Warriors to only five hits.

“We were just fortunate to get a few runs earlier in the game, but man [El Camino] brought it every single inning,” Mounties coach John Knott said. “It seems like they had pressure and they just quite couldn’t get that big hit.”

The Warriors (21-19) wrap up their season fifth in the South Coast Conference (SCC) and start the 3C2A Southern California Regionals on May 3 against Santa Ana College which hosts the Warriors.

Warriors first baseman Joey Replogle rips a ball foul with runners in scoring position against the Mt. SAC Mounties on Friday, April 26 at Warrior Field. Replogle was walked twice and stuck out twice ending the game with no hits. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warriors first baseman Joey Replogle rips a ball foul with runners in scoring position against the Mt. SAC Mounties on Friday, April 26 at Warrior Field. Replogle was walked twice and stuck out twice ending the game with no hits. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

The Mounties (27-13) tied for second place in the SCC with Long Beach City College, with both teams three games behind the conference champions, Cerritos College.

“Even with how poorly I think we executed today, we were still a swing away from breaking that thing open,” Palmer said. “So, it didn’t go our way today but I’m still pleased with the way our guys battled.”

Next Game
El Camino @ Santa Ana
@ Santa Ana College
Friday, May 3, TBA
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Cerritos shortstop DJ Massey slides for home plate after an error by El Caminos second baseman Connor Meidroth. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors in extra innings 8-5 on Thursday, March 7. Massey went 2 for 5 with one RBI. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warrior Watch: Surviving spring sports teams seek hardware
Warriors starting pitcher Jason Davis throws a fastball during the Warriors 6-2 win over the Vikings on March 19. Davis went six innings allowing two runs and four hits on 10 strikeouts. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Warriors Baseball team breezes past Long Beach City Vikings
Cerritos third baseman Anthony Bassett tags out El Camino shortstop Lucas Bonham as he advances to third base at Warrior Field on Thursday, March 7. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors 8-5 in an extra-innings rally which stopped the Warriors short of a late-game comeback. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Falcons break away against the Warriors in extra innings taking a second win against El Camino
El Caminos right fielder Dylan Knowles celebrates his grand slam against Mt. San Jacinto College with his teammates during Game 2 of the CCCAA SoCal Regionals at Warrior Field on Saturday, May 6. The Warriors beat the Eagles 13-3 and will move on to the Super Regionals on Thursday, May 11. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warriors baseball sweeps Mt. San Jacinto, advances to Super Regionals
Warriors starting pitcher David Case throws the ball to catcher Juan Carlos Camarena. Case threw a shutout nine innings for the Warriors allowing only two Mt. San Jacinto hits. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Battle of bullpens: Warriors baseball takes Game 1 of SoCal Regionals
Warriors centerfielder Elijah Tolsma celebrates with the El Camino dugout after a two-run homerun. El Camino won in the 10th inning against Mt. SAC 3-2. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warriors baseball walk off in the bottom of 10th against Mt. SAC
More in Sports
El Camino infielder Cheyenne Navarro readies herself for a pitch during the final innings of a softball game against Compton College on Tuesday, April 23. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Warriors Softball edges past Compton in offensive battle to win on sophomore day
Number 4 Warrior Emma Garcia makes a sprint toward first base after connecting with a pitch from the opposing Fullerton Hornets early in the first inning of the Saturday, April 20 home softball game. Another hit from Warrior infielder Malia Martin would see Garcia advance to second base before the end of the inning saw Warriors with three outs and no scores. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Warriors softball team breaks Fullerton's victory streak, kickstarts their own after win
El Camino outfielder Madilyn Radeke runs to first base after getting a hit with runners on base during the Warriors game against LA Harbor on April 19. (Caleb Smith | The Union)
El Camino Softball team hunts down L.A. Harbor in explosive 2nd and 4th innings backed by dominant pitching
Warriors infielder Cheyenne Navarro slides in the dirt and touches home plate scoring a home run during the second inning to score teammate Anahi Pintado in the Warriors 7-1 win over the Huskies on Tuesday, April 9. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Softball team looks to bounce back after loss ends seven-game win streak
Womens beach volleyball and former womens volleyball coach LeValley Pattison poses for a photo on the ECC Sand Courts. Pattison was inducted into the 3C2A Hall of Fame last month along with five other inductees. Pattison coached the womens volleyball team for 26 seasons and founded the beach volleyball program in 2016. She is a part of the 400-win club. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Women’s volleyball coach, former player makes it to the 3C2A Hall of Fame
Cerritos Falcons No.1 duo Leeya Rubio dives for the ball during a match against the El Camino College Warriors on Friday, April 5. Rubio and partner Jayda Harris-Amete lost to the Warriors No. 1 duo. El Camino took the match win 5-0. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Beach Volleyball sweeps Cerritos College for second win against the Falcons on the season
More in Spring Sports
Jacob Knudsen, Moorpark College’s outside hitter, strikes the ball near the net and scores for the visitors during the men’s volleyball game at the ECC Gym Complex on Wednesday, April 4. The Moorpark Raiders won 3-0. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Moorpark College men’s volleyball team raids Warriors’ home in sweeping fashion
Players from the El Camino College Beach Volleyball team celebrate as the No. 4 duo scores a point in the third set of play against the Long Beach City College Vikings. The Warriors beat the undefeated Vikings 3-2 on Friday, March 29, at the ECC Sand Courts. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Beach Volleyball downs undefeated Long Beach City College, sweeps College of the Desert
Court one Mounties player Andrea Brewer, left, celebrates with teammate Zyra Green after defeating the El Camino College Warriors 3-2. The court one match went to the third set where Brewer and Green rallied a 15-10 win. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Mt. SAC Women's Beach Volleyball team edges out El Camino in narrow conference win
The Warriors softball team cheers on during its 9-1 win over Chaffey College on March 20 at ECC Softball Field. The Warriors move to 15-8 on the season. (Caleb Smith | The Union)
Warriors' back-to-back home runs lead to dominant win over the Panthers
After a promising start the women's beach volleyball team ends season as top ranked team in state
El Camino College baseball player Chasen Cosner at first base after hitting a single in the first inning against East Los Angeles College on Monday, March 9 at Warrior Field. Cosner has returned home to Oregon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kealoha Noguchi/The Union
Out-of-state student-athletes return home

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in