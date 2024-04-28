Warriors baseball falls to Mt. SAC in season finale

Fighting for a spot in the postseason, the El Camino College Baseball team fell short 3-1 in its final regular season game against Mt. SAC at Warrior Field on Friday, April 26.

The Warriors now await the season results of other teams in the conference, hoping their record earns them a spot in the playoffs.

“We should be OK,” Warriors coach Grant Palmer said. “But, you know, some things can go against us that block us out.”

The game opened with an early blast to left field by Mounties right fielder Blake Hagerty, scoring the first two runs, and bringing in first baseman Gibby Morales.

Despite the early momentum, runs were scarce as both the Warriors and Mounties pitchers and defense made quick work of hitters inning after inning until the sixth.

El Camino’s offense seemed poised to seize control of the game, with numerous runners on base, but it could not capitalize, leaving 12 runners stranded and going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Mt. SAC’s designated hitter Kaden Moeller added an insurance run thanks to a double play in the top of the sixth, but that was the last tally for the Mounties.

The Warriors offense finally snapped back with catcher Eric Perez’s belt to left field but that was all the team could muster.

“It’s one of the best feelings when you can provide for your team and be a big team guy,” Perez said. “I’m normally a very disciplined hitter, so I was just trying to find my pitch, trying to find something that I can drive.”

Despite taking the loss, Warriors starting pitcher A.J. Hiestand tossed seven innings, giving up seven hits and three runs setting the stage for pitcher Aaron Ragat to close out the game, allowing only one hit and striking out four.

Mounties starter Matthew Lorenzano secured the win, giving up just four hits and one earned run over five innings. He and Jaden Mackowiak combined for a total of eight strikeouts and held the Warriors to only five hits.

“We were just fortunate to get a few runs earlier in the game, but man [El Camino] brought it every single inning,” Mounties coach John Knott said. “It seems like they had pressure and they just quite couldn’t get that big hit.”

The Warriors (21-19) wrap up their season fifth in the South Coast Conference (SCC) and start the 3C2A Southern California Regionals on May 3 against Santa Ana College which hosts the Warriors.

The Mounties (27-13) tied for second place in the SCC with Long Beach City College, with both teams three games behind the conference champions, Cerritos College.

“Even with how poorly I think we executed today, we were still a swing away from breaking that thing open,” Palmer said. “So, it didn’t go our way today but I’m still pleased with the way our guys battled.”