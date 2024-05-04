El Camino Softball shuts out Moorpark in game one of 3C2A SoCal Regionals

As she sat on the bench in the dugout, minutes before the game, the thoughts of it being one of her last loomed overhead.

Warriors right-fielder Malia Martin knew this could be one of the last two games of her softball season at El Camino College.

But she had nothing to lose.

She walked up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning, took a deep breath, choked up on the bat and swung.

Martin sent the ball soaring straight up the middle, hitting the circle where Moorpark College pitcher Amanda Smith deflected it off her glove. The Warriors capitalized on the confusion, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“Just being able to be there for my team and become clutch late in the game was huge,” Martin said. “That’s literally why you play, it’s the best feeling.”

The Warriors scored some insurance runs by way of an error in the bottom of the sixth inning leading to a 3-0 lead over the Raiders.

The Friday, May 3, game ended with a shutout from Warriors pitcher Madilyn Radeke as she stranded the bases-loaded Moorpark team with a strikeout in the bottom of the seventh inning, sealing victory in game one of the 3C2A Southern California Regionals.

Radeke’s complete game against the Raiders saw her toss 101 pitches total, 68 being strikes and retiring a new season record of six batters, allowing only one walk.

Warriors coach Jessica Rapoza knew coming into Friday’s game that it would be a hard-fought battle against Moorpark. After the game broke open by Martin’s single up the middle, she could only think of one thing:

“Play good defense,” she said.

Rapoza would have liked a few more insurance runs to seal the deal, but overall, she was pleased with her team’s offensive performance.

“We knew they were going to continue to fight, just like we were,” she said. “So [I told them] just stay in the present and don’t think about the future, about tomorrow and don’t think about the past.”

Raiders pitcher Smith took the loss on the day, as her team could not capitalize on runners in scoring position. She pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and issued two walks while striking out four batters.

Moorpark coach Ashley Colon saw firsthand how hard the team had worked to reach this point. She told her players to go out there, seize the opportunities and enjoy the game.

However, the drive just could not get the Raiders over the hump.

“This game is all about momentum,” Colon said. “When you get a little swing of momentum, you gotta just take advantage…We were trying to swing too big rather than keeping our swing small and putting the bat on the ball.”

The teams are set to play again on Saturday at noon for Game 2. Following Friday’s game, the Raiders won the coin toss, meaning they will be the designated home team and bat second.

If the Warriors win, they will secure a spot in the 3C2A Super Regionals for the first time since 2019. However, if Moorpark wins, a decisive Game 3 will follow at approximately 2 p.m. or 20 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

As for her mindset heading into Saturday’s game, Colon had a simple mantra:

“Playing for two.”