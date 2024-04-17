Softball team looks to bounce back after loss ends seven-game win streak

The Mt. SAC Mounties ended the Warriors’ consecutive wins on April 12. Before that loss, the Warriors enjoyed seven straight wins, the last a 7-1 conference home win over East Los Angeles College Huskies.

The Warriors started the first inning hot in the April 9 game against the Huskies with third baseman Emma Garcia doubling down the right field line in the bottom of the first inning.

Then Malia Martin caused an uproar when she hit a two-run inside the park home run to right field scoring Garcia and herself.

In the top of the second inning, Warriors pitcher Madilyn Radeke had a 1-2-3 inning retiring the side. Radeke allowed one hit through the first two innings.

“Our goal today was to go right at them offensively and defensively,” Radeke said. “We also wanted to hit the ball and place it for the base runners.”

In the bottom of the second inning, the Warriors went on a hit frenzy getting four hits and knotting three RBIs.

Catcher Anahi Pintado singled to right bringing in Emily Esparza to score. Later in the inning, shortstop Cheyenne Navarro homered to right field to bring herself and Pintado in to score to make it 5-0.

In the top of the third inning, Huskies infielder Jocelyn Solorzano hit a line drive to Warriors pitcher Radeke who made an impressive reflex catch while the ball was coming straight to her.

In the bottom of the third, Esparza scored for the Warriors off a wild pitch from the Huskies to make the score 6-0.

Warriors catcher Julianna Vasquez singled to left, infielder Lilly Lewis reached base due to a fielder’s choice, and Radeke followed suit because of an error that led to the Esparza run.

In the top of the fourth, Huskies first baseman Alicia Amaya walked to first, giving the Huskies a runner on base. Adriana Martinez came to sub for the base runner.

Outfielder Arianna Urias hit a sacrifice bunt to move Martinez into scoring position. Third baseman Leiloni Pina reached base on an error by the Warriors allowing Martinez to score making the game 6-1 with still only one hit for the Huskies so far.

The Huskies only scored one run, which was in the top of the fourth inning, and only salvaged two hits for the game.

“Our game plan today was to keep them off balance and make the routine plays,” Huskies coach Erika Blanco said. “Injuries have hurt us and this is a new team just wanting to prepare [themselves] for next season.”

The Huskies tried to rally in the fifth inning with catcher/outfielder Juliet Verdugo singling to lead off the inning. But the Huskies would follow with a ground out and a line out into a double play to end any momentum.

Warriors pitcher Radeke pitched all seven innings, only allowing one run on two hits, two strikeouts and one walk.

The Warriors went on to win the game 7-1, improving their record to 22-10 on the season while the Huskies dropped to 9-22.

“Our game plan was to hit and be aggressive on the ball to get early runs.” Warriors coach Enrique Cruz said. “Pitching strategy was to go right at them today.”

“My mentality was to attack the ball today, go for the first pitch,” Warriors’ Navarro said. “We wanted to be good defensively as well today and we didn’t want to take this team lightly.”

Following the game against the Huskies, the Warriors took on the Mt. SAC Mounties, which ended in a win for the Mounties who scored seven runs in the first two innings.

The Warriors scored three runs in the first, thanks to a Martin and Navarro homerun. But the Warriors would only manage to crank out four hits the rest of the game.

The Mounties would go on the win 9-4 and improve their record to 27-7, while the Warriors dropped to 22-11.