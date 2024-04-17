The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Softball team looks to bounce back after loss ends seven-game win streak

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganApril 17, 2024
Warriors+infielder+Cheyenne+Navarro+slides+in+the+dirt+and+touches+home+plate+scoring+a+home+run+during+the+second+inning+to+score+teammate+Anahi+Pintado+in+the+Warriors+7-1+win+over+the+Huskies+on+April+9.+%28Joseph+Ramirez+%7C+The+Union%29
Warriors infielder Cheyenne Navarro slides in the dirt and touches home plate scoring a home run during the second inning to score teammate Anahi Pintado in the Warrior’s 7-1 win over the Huskies on April 9. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

The Mt. SAC Mounties ended the Warriors’ consecutive wins on April 12. Before that loss, the Warriors enjoyed seven straight wins, the last a 7-1 conference home win over East Los Angeles College Huskies.

The Warriors started the first inning hot in the April 9 game against the Huskies with third baseman Emma Garcia doubling down the right field line in the bottom of the first inning.

Then Malia Martin caused an uproar when she hit a two-run inside the park home run to right field scoring Garcia and herself.

In the top of the second inning, Warriors pitcher Madilyn Radeke had a 1-2-3 inning retiring the side. Radeke allowed one hit through the first two innings.

“Our goal today was to go right at them offensively and defensively,” Radeke said. “We also wanted to hit the ball and place it for the base runners.”

In the bottom of the second inning, the Warriors went on a hit frenzy getting four hits and knotting three RBIs.

Catcher Anahi Pintado singled to right bringing in Emily Esparza to score. Later in the inning, shortstop Cheyenne Navarro homered to right field to bring herself and Pintado in to score to make it 5-0.

Cheyenne Navarro,18, who plays as an infielder for the El Camino College Softball team poses with a smile after winning the game 7-1 on April 9 against the Huskies. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

In the top of the third inning, Huskies infielder Jocelyn Solorzano hit a line drive to Warriors pitcher Radeke who made an impressive reflex catch while the ball was coming straight to her.

In the bottom of the third, Esparza scored for the Warriors off a wild pitch from the Huskies to make the score 6-0.

Warriors catcher Julianna Vasquez singled to left, infielder Lilly Lewis reached base due to a fielder’s choice, and Radeke followed suit because of an error that led to the Esparza run.

In the top of the fourth, Huskies first baseman Alicia Amaya walked to first, giving the Huskies a runner on base. Adriana Martinez came to sub for the base runner.

Outfielder Arianna Urias hit a sacrifice bunt to move Martinez into scoring position. Third baseman Leiloni Pina reached base on an error by the Warriors allowing Martinez to score making the game 6-1 with still only one hit for the Huskies so far.

The Huskies only scored one run, which was in the top of the fourth inning, and only salvaged two hits for the game.

Number 14 on the Warriors Maia Martin makes a dash to first base after hitting the ball during the 7-1 win against the East Los Angeles Huskies on April 9. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

“Our game plan today was to keep them off balance and make the routine plays,” Huskies coach Erika Blanco said. “Injuries have hurt us and this is a new team just wanting to prepare [themselves] for next season.”

The Huskies tried to rally in the fifth inning with catcher/outfielder Juliet Verdugo singling to lead off the inning. But the Huskies would follow with a ground out and a line out into a double play to end any momentum.

Warriors pitcher Radeke pitched all seven innings, only allowing one run on two hits, two strikeouts and one walk.

Madlyn Radke, 20, a pitcher and outfielder of El Camino Warriors Women’s Softball poses outside the dugout after a pitching performance of seven innings on two hits, two strikeouts and one walk while only allowing only one run in the Warrior’s 7-1 win over the Huskies on April 9. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

The Warriors went on to win the game 7-1, improving their record to 22-10 on the season while the Huskies dropped to 9-22.

“Our game plan was to hit and be aggressive on the ball to get early runs.” Warriors coach Enrique Cruz said. “Pitching strategy was to go right at them today.”

“My mentality was to attack the ball today, go for the first pitch,” Warriors’ Navarro said. “We wanted to be good defensively as well today and we didn’t want to take this team lightly.”

Following the game against the Huskies, the Warriors took on the Mt. SAC Mounties, which ended in a win for the Mounties who scored seven runs in the first two innings.

The Warriors scored three runs in the first, thanks to a Martin and Navarro homerun. But the Warriors would only manage to crank out four hits the rest of the game.

The Mounties would go on the win 9-4 and improve their record to 27-7, while the Warriors dropped to 22-11.

Next Game:
El Camino vs Cerritos
Friday, April 18, 3 p.m.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Womens beach volleyball and former womens volleyball coach LeValley Pattison poses for a photo on the ECC Sand Courts. Pattison was inducted into the 3C2A Hall of Fame last month along with five other inductees. Pattison coached the womens volleyball team for 26 seasons and founded the beach volleyball program in 2016. She is a part of the 400-win club. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Women’s volleyball coach, former player makes it to the 3C2A Hall of Fame
Cerritos Falcons No.1 duo Leeya Rubio dives for the ball during a match against the El Camino College Warriors on Friday, April 5. Rubio and partner Jayda Harris-Amete lost to the Warriors No. 1 duo. El Camino took the match win 5-0. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Beach Volleyball sweeps Cerritos College for second win against the Falcons on the season
Jacob Knudsen, Moorpark College’s outside hitter, strikes the ball near the net and scores for the visitors during the men’s volleyball game at the ECC Gym Complex on Wednesday, April 4. The Moorpark Raiders won 3-0. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Moorpark College men’s volleyball team raids Warriors’ home in sweeping fashion
Players from the El Camino College Beach Volleyball team celebrate as the No. 4 duo scores a point in the third set of play against the Long Beach City College Vikings. The Warriors beat the undefeated Vikings 3-2 on Friday, March 29, at the ECC Sand Courts. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino Beach Volleyball downs undefeated Long Beach City College, sweeps College of the Desert
Ami Jacobson goes through her agility ladder drills during a track and field practice at Murdock Stadium on Monday, March 25. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Women's cross-country runner negates nerves and goes for gold
Court one Mounties player Andrea Brewer, left, celebrates with teammate Zyra Green after defeating the El Camino College Warriors 3-2. The court one match went to the third set where Brewer and Green rallied a 15-10 win. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Mt. SAC Women's Beach Volleyball team edges out El Camino in narrow conference win

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in