Mt. SAC, Cerritos and Long Beach track and field teams sweep the competition in South Coast Conference Championships

After all-day track and field preliminaries, Mount SAC, Cerritos and Long Beach teams dominated the day at the South Coast Conference Prelims on April 23 at El Camino College.

Different colleges participated in the competition including Long Beach City College, East Los Angeles College, Pasadena City College and Cerritos College. Twenty-one events were held simultaneously including running, throwing and many more.

Mount SAC scored 123 points overall to win 1st place while the Cerritos women’s team took home first place with 69 points. Both the Long Beach men’s and women’s teams finished 3rd. El Camino men’s team finished 5th while the women’s team placed 4th.

The events started with hammer-throwing for men and women.

The 1st-place winner for women’s hammer throwing was Dimitra Vitogiannis from Cerritos. Vitogiannis was able to throw the hammer as far as 45.12 meters. Mt. SAC took first place for men’s hammer throwing when Mountie Jesus Isiordia threw the hammer 47.18 meters out.

The majority of the day consisted of the track events including hurdles and sprints. Runners who scored in the top 3 included Jordan Crowdus, 20, from Cerritos College. Crowdus took home 2nd place in the men’s 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 48.67 seconds.

“I feel that I have been running very well and so has the rest of my team but I want to be less tense when I am competing,” Crowdus said.

Another top runner in the 400-meter dash was Josh Morinaga, 21, from Mt. SAC. He finished 3rd in the 400 with a time of 49.06 seconds.

“I eased into the preliminaries today and did not want to overdo it today at the same time we are trying our best,” Morinaga said.

The Warriors were able to win first place in two events. Anthony Taylor finished 1st in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.51 seconds. For women’s track and field, Sequoia Gonzales finished 1st in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 36:58:40.

Yuto Tamada, 20, who placed 5th in the men’s 400-meter dash, spoke after his runs and reflected on his performance.

“I want to work to get faster and be ready for the next competition [coming up],” Tamada said. “The Mt. SAC runners were fast and kept getting faster and faster, I want to catch up to them.”

The SCC Conference finals concluded on April 27 which had Mt. SAC, Cerritos and Long Beach finishing in the same spots in the top 3 for women’s and men’s.

Final Team Scores

Men’s

1 – Mt. SAC – 498.66 points

2 – Cerritos – 100.50 points

3 – Long Beach – 84.33 points

Women’s

1 – Mt. SAC – 319 points

2 – Cerritos – 242.50 points

3 – Long Beach – 112 points

The Warriors finished one behind in both men’s and women’s, placing 4th overall. The men finished with 81.50 points while the women earned 71.