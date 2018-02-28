Athlete of the week: Tate Curran

Tate Curran, 18, communications major is The Union’s “Athlete of the week”. Curran has broken countless records since the beginning of his pole vaulting career which began when he was around 5 or 6 years old. Now, a freshman at El Camino College he has already verbally commited to UCLA and broke a long standing record by Charlie Brown, an El Camino College and UCLA alumni.

“He was a teammate of my dad’s at UCLA,” Curran said. “It was a 40 year old record set in 1977 by Charlie Brown, and I actually ended up pole vaulting with his son last year, so that record has probably meant more to me than most of the records that I’ve broken in my lifetime.”