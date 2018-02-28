The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Spring Sports, Track and Field

Athlete of the week: Tate Curran

By Faith PetrieFebruary 28, 2018

Freshman Tate Curran set a new El Camino College pole vaulting record at the 2018 Don Kirby Collegiate Invitational by tieing for fifth place in the pole vault after posting a mark of 17-4 ½ Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

Tate Curran, 18, communications major is The Union’s “Athlete of the week”. Curran has broken countless records since the beginning of his pole vaulting career which began when he was around 5 or 6 years old. Now, a freshman at El Camino College he has already verbally commited to UCLA and broke a long standing record by Charlie Brown, an El Camino College and UCLA alumni.

“He was a teammate of my dad’s at UCLA,” Curran said. “It was a 40 year old record set in 1977 by Charlie Brown, and I actually ended up pole vaulting with his son last year, so that record has probably meant more to me than most of the records that I’ve broken in my lifetime.”

Tate Curran during a Tuesday practice at Redondo Union High School. Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

