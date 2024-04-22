The student news site of El Camino College

Warriors softball team breaks Fullerton’s victory streak, kickstarts their own after win

Byline photo of Raphael Richardson
By Raphael RichardsonApril 22, 2024
Number+4+Warrior+Emma+Garcia+makes+a+sprint+toward+first+base+after+connecting+with+a+pitch+from+the+opposing+Fullerton+Hornets+early+in+the+first+inning+of+the+Saturday%2C+April+20+home+softball+game.+Another+hit+from+Warrior+infielder+Malia+Martin+would+see+Garcia+advance+to+second+base+before+the+end+of+the+inning+saw+Warriors+with+three+outs+and+no+scores.+%28Delfino+Camacho+%7C+The+Union%29
Number 4 Warrior Emma Garcia makes a sprint toward first base after connecting with a pitch from the opposing Fullerton Hornets early in the first inning of the Saturday, April 20 home softball game. Another hit from Warrior infielder Malia Martin would see Garcia advance to second base before the end of the inning saw Warriors with three outs and no scores. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

It’s the bottom of the sixth inning. Both teams are tied one-to-one.

The sun beats down on El Camino infielder Malia Martin as she stands ready at third base, while infielder Emily Esparza takes the plate. Esparza hits a sacrifice fly to right field, and Martin makes a dash for the plate.

Martin crosses the plate to the roaring cheers of her team and the crowd, earning the Warriors a run and ultimately setting up a win for the game.

With a score of 2-1, the Warriors softball team earned their third straight victory after winning a home game against Fullerton College at ECC’s Softball Field on April 20.

The score remained low as both teams operated a rock-solid defense, catching fly balls left and right and stopping players from either side from getting out onto the bases.

At the bottom of the sixth inning, infielder Malia Martin slides safely into third after an assist from fellow Warrior Cerise Cervantes. Martin would give the Warriors the game-winning run at the end of the inning. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

“I think our defense is solid, our outfielders did great,” El Camino catcher Anahi Pintado said. “You know, they stopped everything.”

The defense lasted until the bottom of the third inning when Warriors infielder Cheyenne Navarro was hit by a pitch, leading to a fielder’s choice.

El Camino infielder Emma Garcia, standing on second base when Navarro was hit, advanced to third and then scored The Warrior’s first run.

The game’s scoreless pace would keep up until the top of the fifth inning, when Fullerton second baseman Jordan Elias singled through the left side, earning an RBI while Fullerton outfielder Milene Mendoza scored Fullerton’s first and only run.

“[There weren’t] a lot of hits, it became almost like a pitching duel,” Fullerton coach Crystal Aguirre said. “Seems about right as we’re getting close to postseason.”

Catcher Anahi Pintado takes her mask off and walks back into the dugout between innings during the Saturday, April 20 game against the Fullerton Hornets at the ECC Softball Field. Warriors would win the game 2-1. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The game’s pace ramped up toward the end of the match, culminating in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Martin doubled to right center on a pitch by Fullerton right-hand pitcher Macy Brandl. Warriors infielder Cerise Cervantes flew out to left field, giving Martin a chance to proceed to third base when Esparza took the plate.

“Malia ended up… tagging from second to third, and then I came in and I hit the sock fly for the go-ahead run,” Esparza said. “We were able to come out for the seventh inning and get the three outs.”

The win came as a relief for the Warriors going up against the Hornets, who were riding on an impressive 18-long win streak, and had just been declared the Orange Empire Conference champions only two days before, on April 18.

Warrior pitcher Madilyn Radeke takes a second to fist bump with an El Camino coach after making it to first base during the fifth inning of the Saturday, April 20 softball game against Fullerton at the ECC Softball Field. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

“Sometimes we need a setback to take a big stride forward,” Aguirre said. “Our eyes need to be open, and we need to come out and play every single day.”

The Warriors softball team plans to ride their win streak against a team they previously lost to, Citrus College, at El Camino on Monday, April 22.

“Hopefully we could get Citrus, that was our second loss of the season,” Esparza said.

Next game
El Camino vs Citrus
Monday, April 22, 2:30 p.m.
