Warriors softball team breaks Fullerton’s victory streak, kickstarts their own after win

It’s the bottom of the sixth inning. Both teams are tied one-to-one.

The sun beats down on El Camino infielder Malia Martin as she stands ready at third base, while infielder Emily Esparza takes the plate. Esparza hits a sacrifice fly to right field, and Martin makes a dash for the plate.

Martin crosses the plate to the roaring cheers of her team and the crowd, earning the Warriors a run and ultimately setting up a win for the game.

With a score of 2-1, the Warriors softball team earned their third straight victory after winning a home game against Fullerton College at ECC’s Softball Field on April 20.

The score remained low as both teams operated a rock-solid defense, catching fly balls left and right and stopping players from either side from getting out onto the bases.

“I think our defense is solid, our outfielders did great,” El Camino catcher Anahi Pintado said. “You know, they stopped everything.”

The defense lasted until the bottom of the third inning when Warriors infielder Cheyenne Navarro was hit by a pitch, leading to a fielder’s choice.

El Camino infielder Emma Garcia, standing on second base when Navarro was hit, advanced to third and then scored The Warrior’s first run.

The game’s scoreless pace would keep up until the top of the fifth inning, when Fullerton second baseman Jordan Elias singled through the left side, earning an RBI while Fullerton outfielder Milene Mendoza scored Fullerton’s first and only run.

“[There weren’t] a lot of hits, it became almost like a pitching duel,” Fullerton coach Crystal Aguirre said. “Seems about right as we’re getting close to postseason.”

The game’s pace ramped up toward the end of the match, culminating in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Martin doubled to right center on a pitch by Fullerton right-hand pitcher Macy Brandl. Warriors infielder Cerise Cervantes flew out to left field, giving Martin a chance to proceed to third base when Esparza took the plate.

“Malia ended up… tagging from second to third, and then I came in and I hit the sock fly for the go-ahead run,” Esparza said. “We were able to come out for the seventh inning and get the three outs.”

The win came as a relief for the Warriors going up against the Hornets, who were riding on an impressive 18-long win streak, and had just been declared the Orange Empire Conference champions only two days before, on April 18.

“Sometimes we need a setback to take a big stride forward,” Aguirre said. “Our eyes need to be open, and we need to come out and play every single day.”

The Warriors softball team plans to ride their win streak against a team they previously lost to, Citrus College, at El Camino on Monday, April 22.

“Hopefully we could get Citrus, that was our second loss of the season,” Esparza said.