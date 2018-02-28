The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Spring Sports, Track and Field

Warriors compete at Cerritos College Track and Field Invitational

By Faith PetrieFebruary 28, 2018

Two+members+of+the+4X400m+ECC+relay+team+relax+after+their+race.+Photo+credit%3A+Jack+Kan
Two members of the 4X400m ECC relay team relax after their race. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Two members of the 4X400m ECC relay team relax after their race. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Two members of the 4X400m ECC relay team relax after their race. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






El Camino College’s womens’ and mens’ track team participated in Cerritos College’s Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24.

1-DSC_1463.JPG

Tate Curran won the pole vault event by clearing 5.10 m at the Cerritos College Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24. Photo credit: Jack Kan

25-DSC_1126.JPG

Sheniya Mason and Stephanie Elizarde run alongside each other at the Cerritos College track and field meet on Saturday, Feb. 24. Photo credit: Jack Kan

19-DSC_1095.JPG

High jumper, Wyatt Davidson cleared 1.75m at the Cerritos College track and field meet on Saturday, Feb. 24. Photo credit: Jack Kan

84-DSC_1717.JPG

Two members of the 4X400m ECC relay team relax after their race. Photo credit: Jack Kan

55-DSC_1505.JPG

Tate Curran won the pole vault event by clearing 5.10 m at the Cerritos College track and field meet on Saturday, Feb. 24. Photo credit: Jack Kan

23-DSC_1108.JPG

An El Camino Warrior lands after a jump. Photo credit: Jack Kan

04-DSC_0922.JPG

Brianna Harmon competes in the 800m event at the Cerritos College Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 24. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Faith Petrie contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited for clarity.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under Spring Sports

Warriors win in away game at Long Beach City College
Warriors win in away game at Long Beach City College
Athlete of the week: Tate Curran
Athlete of the week: Tate Curran
Los Angeles Pierce College defeats mens’ volleyball team at home game
Los Angeles Pierce College defeats mens’ volleyball team at home game
Baseball team wins in game against San Bernardino Valley
Baseball team wins in game against San Bernardino Valley
Men’s basketball team loses against LA Harbor in home game
Men’s basketball team loses against LA Harbor in home game

Other stories filed under Track and Field

Athlete of the week: Tate Curran
Athlete of the week: Tate Curran
El Camino distance runner is back on the track after a two-year Mormon mission
El Camino distance runner is back on the track after a two-year Mormon mission
Warriors are bronzed in South Coast Conference track and field championships
Warriors are bronzed in South Coast Conference track and field championships
Up next for track and field: South Coast Conference Finals
Up next for track and field: South Coast Conference Finals
Up next for track and field: Mt. SAC Relays

Murdock Stadium will host the 59th Annual Mt. SAC Relays beginning today through Saturday. El Camino will have more than 3,000 student athletes from t...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors compete at Cerritos College Track and Field Invitational