The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Warriors sports teams finish spring 2025 season with awards, championship wins

Byline photo of Nick Miller
By Nick MillerJune 15, 2025
El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez celebrates with her team after throwing a strikeout to win the game against the Orange Coast College Pirates during Game 3 of the 3C2A Championships at West Valley College on May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8, advancing to play Palomar College on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)

The spring sports season has come to an end for El Camino College. Here are the results of the Warriors’ teams.

Softball

The Warriors women’s softball team was the brightest spot out of all Warriors sports, finishing with an overall record of 39-9. At home, they protected their field with a record of 19-4.

They made it past the 3C2A SoCal Regionals before losing their last game in the 3C2A State Championships to the Palomar College Vikings 4-1, finishing in fourth place in the tournament.

Softball coach Jessica Rapoza earned her 300th win with the Warriors.

Pitcher Lexi Ramirez had a breakout year, earning numerous accolades.

Ramirez was named the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Cal-JC Pitcher of the Year and received the 2025 NFCA Cal-JC Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Ramirez became the first Warriors player to ever be named the NFCA Pitcher of the Year and the second player to earn a Gold Glove award.

She also was part of the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Team, was named the South Coast Conference Co-Pitcher of the year, and was selected to the All-SCC First Team.

Sophomores Ramirez, Cheyenne Navarro and freshman Savanna Kastigar were all named to the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Team.

Baseball

The Warriors men’s baseball team finished with a record of 32-14 overall and a dominant 17-4 record at home.

They made it to the 3C2A SoCal Super Regionals before losing to the Glendale College Vaqueros 17-6.

Cameron O’Neil, Dylan Mares, Lucas Bonham and Slater Nunez were all named to the All-SCC First Team.

Matt Hammond and Tyler Tellenbach earned spots on the All-SCC Second Team.

Golf

The Warriors golf team finished their last game coming in ninth place in the OEC Conference Finals.

Freshman Aden Henry finished his season Monday, May 5, in the 3C2A Southern California Regionals hosted by Cypress College at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.

Henry shot an 8-over 152 in 36 holes as he matched his career best round of 73 in round two. He came up just three strokes shy of qualifying for the 3C2A State Championships as an individual.

softball 2.jpg
El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez celebrates with her team after throwing a strikeout to win the game against the Orange Coast College Pirates during Game 3 of the 3C2A Championships at West Valley College on May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8, advancing to play Palomar College on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)

Tennis

The Warriors men’s tennis team and the women’s tennis team both made runs in the playoffs.

Women’s tennis made it all the way to the 3C2A State Championships but came up short.

The Warriors trio of Jhanine Estigoy, Robyn Wong and Karen Canela saw their seasons come to an end Thursday, April 24 on day one of the 3C2A State Championships.

In singles action, Estigoy fell 6-1, 6-3 to Victoria Silva of Solano College in the round of 128.

Wong went up against Maria Etrata of Porterville College and took an early lead as she won the opening set 6-4. But Etrata would take the next two sets 6-4, 6-2 to advance and bring Wong’s season to an end.

In doubles action, Estigoy and Canela came very close to advancing to the round of 64 as they played a tight contest against Cierra Ramirez and Josefina Aguilar of Reedley College.

Men’s Volleyball

The Warriors men’s volleyball team finished with a record of 5-17, losing their last game to Long Beach City College 3-0. The team has won five games or less for the past three seasons.

Badminton

The Warriors women’s badminton team ended their spring season with a record of 3-6-1. Their last season game ended in a draw 9-9 against San Diego City College.

Doubles duo Anya Gore and Montila Winyaworapon won the 3C2A State Championships consolation title Saturday, May 10, at City College of San Francisco.

Women’s Beach volleyball

The Warriors women’s beach volleyball team finished with a record of 11-11, shutting out College of the Desert in their last game 5-0.

Scheala Nielsen and Erica Griffiths lost in the 16th round of the 3C2A Pairs State Championships to duo pairs Shai Daniels and Viola Barrios of Ventura College.

Track & Field

Warriors track and field had great showings this spring with records being broken.

Freshman Tilliana Wakefield-Carl broke a 13-year-old college record Friday, April 4 at the Moorpark Open at Moorpark College.

Wakefield-Carl took first place at the competition with a mark of 3.68 meters (12 feet, 0.75 inches), breaking the ECC record set by Katrina Wilbanks (3.66m; 12 feet) in 2012.

Wakefield-Carl also joined Wilbanks as the only women in ECC history to complete a pole vault attempt of 12 feet or higher. She completed the feat on her first try at that height.

Gunner Perez and Laighton Scott both competed in the 3C2A State Championships Saturday, May 17, at the College of San Mateo.

Perez competed in the second half of the decathlon and finished in 11th place overall with 5144 total points. His best performance came in the 110 high hurdles where he placed third overall with a time of 15.58.

Scott participated in the discus final and logged a throw of 42.89 meters (140 feet, 8 inches). His throw was good enough to finish ninth overall in the competition.

 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Badminton
El Camino College badminton player Montila Winyaworapon holds up the two rackets she used during the match against San Diego City College on Wednesday, March 23. Winyaworapon and doubles teammate Anya Gore won a consolation title at the 3C2A State Championships on Saturday, May 10. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Warriors badminton duo win consolation title at state championships
El Camino College badminton player Shanaya Shaj prepares to hit the shuttle during a match against San Diego City College on Wednesday, April 23. (Erica Lee | The Union)
El Camino badminton ties with San Diego City College in season first
El Camino College Warrior Montila Winyaworapon (right) accepts a birdie from a San Diego Mesa Olympian at the Manhattan Beach Badminton Club on Friday, April 11. The Warriors were defeated by the Olympians 14-3. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
El Camino women's badminton team falls to San Diego Mesa 14-3
Members of the El Camino College Badminton Club share a laugh with club adviser and badminton coach David Levin on Wednesday, April 2 in the ECC Gym Complex. (Oriana De Quay | The Union)
Smitten with Badminton: New club invites all to play
The El Camino Women's Badminton team smiles for the camera on a match day against San Diego Mesa College on Wednesday, April 17 at the Manhattan Beach Badminton Club. From left, Mai Hoang, Anh Ly, Saray Kilos Gatica, Sabina Villa, Anya Gore and coach David Levin. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Warrior Recap: Women's badminton finishes season on a strong note
Cerritos shortstop DJ Massey slides for home plate after an error by El Camino's second baseman Connor Meidroth. The Cerritos College Falcons beat the El Camino College Warriors in extra innings 8-5 on Thursday, March 7. Massey went 2 for 5 with one RBI. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warrior Watch: Surviving spring sports teams seek hardware
More in Baseball
El Camino College Warriors baseball team huddles around freshman infielder Slater Nunez to celebrate their victory in the playoff game against Saddleback College Bobcats on Saturday, May 3 in the ECC baseball field. Nunez pitches in the ninth inning. The Bobcats play their final game of the season after Joey Doskocil struck out for the third time in the ninth. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Warriors baseball team sweeps Saddleback College in first round of playoffs
El Camino College Warriors designated hitter Dylan Mares prepares to bat, as Saddleback College Bobcats catcher Rodrigo Barajas tries to catch the ball and home plate umpire John Visciglia looks on, at the bottom of the second inning on Warrior Field on Friday, May 2. Mares has a batting average of .395. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Warriors baseball holds its ground against Bobcats in Game 1
Adrian Pineda, pitches baseball from the pitcher's mound towards catcher. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union) Photo credit: Kaitlyn Gochez
Warriors baseball holds on against the Long Beach Vikings 16-12
Compton College infielder Corey Guy hits the ball during the game on Saturday, April 5. The Warriors won 14-1. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Warriors dominate in 14-1 against Compton
El Camino College Warriors outfielder Daniel Craig prepares to bat in the bottom of the third inning against the Cerritos College Falcons at Warrior Field on Saturday, March 29. The Warriors defeated the Falcons, 8-7. (Tina Talley | The Union)
El Camino's baseball team outruns Cerritos 8-7
El Camino College Warriors infielder Lucas Bonham hits a flyout to right field. Bonham's batting average is .385. He was named 2nd team all Pioneer League during his senior year. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino baseball keeps rolling in match against LA Harbor
More in Golf
Sophomore Greg White is a member of the El Camino golf team. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
Golf season comes to an end for Warriors at Regionals
Annual golf fundraiser tees off May 8
Golf team competes in the PCAC Championships
Golf team ties for fourth in final match of regular season
Golf team finishes fifth in PCAC match