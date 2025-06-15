Warriors sports teams finish spring 2025 season with awards, championship wins

The spring sports season has come to an end for El Camino College. Here are the results of the Warriors’ teams.

Softball

The Warriors women’s softball team was the brightest spot out of all Warriors sports, finishing with an overall record of 39-9. At home, they protected their field with a record of 19-4.

They made it past the 3C2A SoCal Regionals before losing their last game in the 3C2A State Championships to the Palomar College Vikings 4-1, finishing in fourth place in the tournament.

Softball coach Jessica Rapoza earned her 300th win with the Warriors.

Pitcher Lexi Ramirez had a breakout year, earning numerous accolades.

Ramirez was named the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Cal-JC Pitcher of the Year and received the 2025 NFCA Cal-JC Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Ramirez became the first Warriors player to ever be named the NFCA Pitcher of the Year and the second player to earn a Gold Glove award.

She also was part of the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Team, was named the South Coast Conference Co-Pitcher of the year, and was selected to the All-SCC First Team.

Sophomores Ramirez, Cheyenne Navarro and freshman Savanna Kastigar were all named to the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Team.

Baseball

The Warriors men’s baseball team finished with a record of 32-14 overall and a dominant 17-4 record at home.

They made it to the 3C2A SoCal Super Regionals before losing to the Glendale College Vaqueros 17-6.

Cameron O’Neil, Dylan Mares, Lucas Bonham and Slater Nunez were all named to the All-SCC First Team.

Matt Hammond and Tyler Tellenbach earned spots on the All-SCC Second Team.

Golf

The Warriors golf team finished their last game coming in ninth place in the OEC Conference Finals.

Freshman Aden Henry finished his season Monday, May 5, in the 3C2A Southern California Regionals hosted by Cypress College at the Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills.

Henry shot an 8-over 152 in 36 holes as he matched his career best round of 73 in round two. He came up just three strokes shy of qualifying for the 3C2A State Championships as an individual.

El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez celebrates with her team after throwing a strikeout to win the game against the Orange Coast College Pirates during Game 3 of the 3C2A Championships at West Valley College on May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8, advancing to play Palomar College on Saturday, May 17.

Tennis

The Warriors men’s tennis team and the women’s tennis team both made runs in the playoffs.

Women’s tennis made it all the way to the 3C2A State Championships but came up short.

The Warriors trio of Jhanine Estigoy, Robyn Wong and Karen Canela saw their seasons come to an end Thursday, April 24 on day one of the 3C2A State Championships.

In singles action, Estigoy fell 6-1, 6-3 to Victoria Silva of Solano College in the round of 128.

Wong went up against Maria Etrata of Porterville College and took an early lead as she won the opening set 6-4. But Etrata would take the next two sets 6-4, 6-2 to advance and bring Wong’s season to an end.

In doubles action, Estigoy and Canela came very close to advancing to the round of 64 as they played a tight contest against Cierra Ramirez and Josefina Aguilar of Reedley College.

Men’s Volleyball

The Warriors men’s volleyball team finished with a record of 5-17, losing their last game to Long Beach City College 3-0. The team has won five games or less for the past three seasons.

Badminton

The Warriors women’s badminton team ended their spring season with a record of 3-6-1. Their last season game ended in a draw 9-9 against San Diego City College.

Doubles duo Anya Gore and Montila Winyaworapon won the 3C2A State Championships consolation title Saturday, May 10, at City College of San Francisco.

Women’s Beach volleyball

The Warriors women’s beach volleyball team finished with a record of 11-11, shutting out College of the Desert in their last game 5-0.

Scheala Nielsen and Erica Griffiths lost in the 16th round of the 3C2A Pairs State Championships to duo pairs Shai Daniels and Viola Barrios of Ventura College.

Track & Field

Warriors track and field had great showings this spring with records being broken.

Freshman Tilliana Wakefield-Carl broke a 13-year-old college record Friday, April 4 at the Moorpark Open at Moorpark College.

Wakefield-Carl took first place at the competition with a mark of 3.68 meters (12 feet, 0.75 inches), breaking the ECC record set by Katrina Wilbanks (3.66m; 12 feet) in 2012.

Wakefield-Carl also joined Wilbanks as the only women in ECC history to complete a pole vault attempt of 12 feet or higher. She completed the feat on her first try at that height.

Gunner Perez and Laighton Scott both competed in the 3C2A State Championships Saturday, May 17, at the College of San Mateo.

Perez competed in the second half of the decathlon and finished in 11th place overall with 5144 total points. His best performance came in the 110 high hurdles where he placed third overall with a time of 15.58.

Scott participated in the discus final and logged a throw of 42.89 meters (140 feet, 8 inches). His throw was good enough to finish ninth overall in the competition.