History in the making: El Camino athletes break sports records

Records are meant to be broken, and breaking records leave a legacy at El Camino.

Warrior athletes Lexi Ramirez (softball) Tilliana Wakefield- Carl, (track and field) and Iyanah Samayoa (swimming &diving) broke records this Spring.

Ramirez set multiple records with most wins in a season (30), shutouts (12), innings pitched (235.2), and total appearances (41) in a single season.

Softball went on to the 3C2A State Championships and finished in fourth place and a record of (39-9).

According to the ECC athletics website, she was named the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Cal-JC Pitcher of the Year.

She also received the 2025 NFCA Cal-JC Rawlings Gold Glove Award as a pitcher.

Ramirez also became the first Warriors player to ever be named the NFCA Pitcher of the Year and second player to earn a gold glove award. Not only that she also was a part of the 2025 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America team.

She was also named the South Coast Conference Co-Pitcher of the year, and she was All -SCC First Team.

Wakefield- Carl is another athlete who broke records and won many invitationals for track & field.

Wakefield Carl broke the pole vault record on Friday, April 4 at the Moorpark Open.

She took first place with a mark of 3.68 meters, breaking the previous record set by Katrina Wilbanks (3.66 meters) in 2012.

Wakefield-Carl and Wilbanks are the only women in ECC history to complete a pole vault attempt of 12 feet or greater.

Wakefield-Carl also won the pole vaulting competition at the Viking Invitational with a season-best mark of 3.40 meters (11 feet, 1.75 inches), which placed her third in Southern California and sixth in the state.

The pole vaulter was one of six athletes to qualify for the Regional Finals.

At the Dave Shannon Invitational, she tied for first place in pole vaulting with a mark of 3.50 meters (11 feet, 5.75 inches) with University of California, Los Angeles track and field member Camila Brennan.

She was the only community college athlete to record a mark past 10 feet. Wakefield-Carl said she’s just getting back into the sport and wants to keep competing.

“I competed for two years in high school, I felt like this year, I was just getting back into it. I look forward to next year here at ECC and getting a scholarship to compete at the next level,” Wakefield-Carl said.

She’s currently looking to transfer to UC Irvine or California State University, Long Beach, to study kinesiology and public health.

“Those schools I’m really interested in because of the programs they have there and looking into their track program,” she said.

In swimming, Samayoa has broken several records and won awards in her two years at ECC.

She was named the 2025 South Coast Conference Co-Swimmer of the year for the second straight year, taking home three individual awards at the SCC championships.

The swimmer took first place in the 200-yard individual medley, along with the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke for the second straight year.

In the 3C2A State Championships this spring, she captured two state championships and broke records.

She grabbed two wins and made a new state record at the 3C2A State Championships.

Samayoa went back-to back in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, and broke the 200 breast state record by 1.57 seconds.

Also in the state championships, she defended her title in the 200 breast. Samayoa bested her own time from 2024 by nearly three seconds after winning in 2:15.93.

In addition, she earned the 3C2A Swim and Dive Coaches’ Association All-American honors at the end of the season.

She took the best times in the state in the 100 breast (1:03.41) and the 200 breast with a state-record performance of 2:15.93. Her latter time was not only the best in the state, but the best in the nation.

Samayoa ends her ECC career with five individual state titles.