Warriors Softball edges past Compton in offensive battle to win on sophomore day

By Johan Van WierApril 24, 2024
El+Camino+infielder+Cheyenne+Navarro+readies+herself+for+a+pitch+during+the+final+innings+of+a+softball+game+against+Compton+College+on+Tuesday%2C+April+23.+%28Monroe+Morrow+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino infielder Cheyenne Navarro readies herself for a pitch during the final innings of a softball game against Compton College on Tuesday, April 23. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)

In a close 3-3 game, El Camino Softball outfielder Malia Martin came up to the plate. With runners on second and third, Martin had a prime chance to break the game open for the Warriors.

Martin singled to score two runners and took the lead at her house. Another run batted in from infielder Lilly Lewis finished a three-run inning and kept the game out of reach for the Compton College Tartars.

The Warriors defeated the Tartars 6-4 at the ECC Softball Field on Tuesday, April 23, making it their fifth consecutive win and third win against Compton this season.

“We needed to keep our energy high coming off a big win against Fullerton… we didn’t want to get lax because we just beat the No. 1 team, so we needed to make sure we came out with the same intensity,” Martin said.

As it was the last scheduled home game of the season, Warrior sophomores received introductions and flowers honoring their last game.

The game started hot with both teams scoring in the first inning. The Tartars opened it up in the top of the fifth inning when infielder Serena Velez singled to score infielder Venezia Uribe.

The Warriors responded in the bottom of the first inning with a Martin double, which scored infielder Cheyenne Navarro from first inning to tie the game. They weren’t finished, though, as catcher Julianna Vasquez singled to score Martin, taking the lead after one.

With two outs in the top of the second inning, the Tartars reached on balls two times to bring up Uribe. Although Uribe ripped a single down the middle to score infielder Evelyn Martin del Campo, the Tartars ended the inning with two runners left on base after a flyout from outfielder Danielle Varela.

“They’re a great team, hard team to beat, it comes down to executing and one inning, every time we have faced them [El Camino] it’s always been that one inning that goes their way. If we can overcome that, then we can beat them,” Tartars coach Victoria Castillo said.

The Warriors rallied with two outs when outfielder Madilyn Radeke stole second and third base, which led to her scoring off a double from infielder Emma Garcia. El Camino also ended the inning with two runners left of base.

The Tartars chilled out in the third inning when the Warriors brought in pitcher Gabriela Ortega to replace Emma Figueroa, who allowed zero runs in the third inning with help from Garcia, turning a great double play from third base.

It was the same story for the Warriors in the third inning, leaving two runners on with one out to score zero in the third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, Uribe ripped a single down the middle for the Tartars to score Angelica Pinedo, which tied the game 3-3.

With the Warriors’ explosion in the fourth inning, the team added all the insurance runs it needed with help from Martin to close the game out against the Tartars.

“The key is we need everyone to be locked in all the time and there’s a new person every day that gets to kinda help us win, everyone’s stepped up and really helped us,” Warriors coach Jessica Rapoza said.

Warrior Kat Gutierrez finished off the Tartars’ offense when she came in to end the fifth inning. Gutierrez earned the save and allowed no runs and hits in 2.1 innings of work.

“Kat came in the end and did a great job. I know they were struggling with the umpire, his zone was kinda tight…she did a great job coming in and shutting it down,” Martin said.

The Warriors have won the past 12 out of 13 games, just in time for playoffs. The team advances to a 27-11 record while the Tartars drop to 21-16.

“They’re a really good team that’s loaded with athletic kids. Try to stay in the moment, in the inning, trying to win every pitch…we play 40 games, it’s a long season so be ready to help whenever you can,” Rapoza said.

Next Game
El Camino @ Cypress
Wednesday, April 24, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $5 for adults. Cash only and parking permits required.
