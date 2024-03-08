Falcons break away against the Warriors in extra innings taking a second win against El Camino

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the score was 4-4.

The El Camino College Men’s Baseball team was able to come back against Cerritos College and force the game into extra innings.

However, Cerritos pulled a game-changing rally at the top of the 10th inning. The Falcons won 8-5 against the Warriors on March 7 at the Warrior Field, El Camino’s baseball field.

It was El Camino’s second game and second loss against Cerritos. The Falcons won 5-2 in their last game at Cerritos College on March 5.

Falcons’ right-hand pitcher Juan Garcia kickstarted the 10th-inning rally when he made the game 5-4.

Another score by outfielder Isaiah Rios made it 6-4.

Then a third by infielder Evan Saito made it 7-4.

The Falcons’ final score came from third baseman Anthony Bassett, setting the score at 8-4.

The Warriors could not come back from the Falcons’ four-run 10th inning, although a final homerun hurrah from outfielder Chris Marquis made the score 8-5.

Although El Camino lost the game, Warriors baseball coach Grant Palmer had positive comments for his team.

“[I’m] proud of our guys,” Palmer said at the end of the game. “Our guys are playing and they are battling…we are playing hard.”

The rest of the game was a tough battle between the Falcons and the Warriors.

In the top of the first inning, Cerritos shortstop DJ Massey was able to hit the ball and eventually steal second but the Warriors were able to stop the Falcons’ momentum.

At the bottom of the second inning, Warriors outfielder Matthew Chavez hit the ball to center field and advanced to second base, but Cerritos was able to stop the Warriors hitters before Chavez could get home.

“Honestly, it’s been a rough stretch for us, but we are fighting through, sticking together,” Chavez said. “We need to keep playing the game right.”

The game was on Cerritos’ side at the top of the fifth inning when Rios scored, followed by another score from Cerritos by Bassett making the game 2-0.

Two more scores for the Falcons came from Massey and outfielder Nico Briones making the game 4-0.

The game was briefly interrupted when Warriors infielder Connor Meidroth was injured during Cerritos’ play.

Abi Francisco, senior athletic trainer said the right lower leg of Meidroth was injured but could not comment further due to HIPAA laws.

HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, is a law that protects patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent and knowledge.

Meidroth was replaced by infielder Mason Martinez and the game continued.

The game began to turn for El Camino when Warriors outfielder Jack Nammack walked to first base during the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nammack advanced to second when Ryan Matsukawa was also able to advance on ball four, followed by another walk for Martinez, loading the bases.

Then Warriors infielder Joey Replogle hit the ball allowing Nammack to score the first point of the game for El Camino.

This was followed by a single from Lucas Bonham up the middle allowing Matsukawa to give the Warriors another score.

The Warriors scored again at the bottom of the ninth when Warriors outfielder Chris Marquis and infielder Ian Wilson scored, evening the game against the Falcons to 4-4.

Cerritos coach Nate Fernley spoke with The Union after the game.

“I thought [The Warriors] did a good job at never giving up,” Fernley said. “I did think our guys did a good job at battling…we just had to get better at some things.”

Fernley also had positive comments for Palmer.

“Grant Palmer is just an excellent coach, he coached a great game [and] put his team into a position to win,” he said.

Cerritos improved its record to 16-5, while El Camino fell to 8-11, now riding a five-game losing streak.