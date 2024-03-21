The student news site of El Camino College

Warriors Baseball team breezes past Long Beach City Vikings

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganMarch 20, 2024
Warriors+starting+pitcher+Jason+Davis+throws+a+fastball+during+the+Warriors+6-2+win+over+the+Vikings+on+March+19.+Davis+went+six+innings+allowing+two+runs+and+four+hits+on+10+strikeouts.+%28Joseph+Ramirez+%7C+The+Union%29
Warriors starting pitcher Jason Davis throws a fastball during the Warriors’ 6-2 win over the Vikings on March 19. Davis went six innings allowing two runs and four hits on 10 strikeouts. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

El Camino College’s baseball team won 6-2 in its first of three matchups in the series against the Long Beach City College Vikings due to a hot-hitting fifth inning at Warrior Field on March 19.

The Vikings created a scare in the top of the first inning when their infielder Reef Danner hit a single to move from first to second base, after a groundout by shortstop Olin Snakenborg.

However, a strikeout left Danner in a scoring position to end the top of the first inning.

The Warriors first answered in the game from a double hit by Lucas Bonham, bringing runner Ryan Matsukawa home, giving the home team a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Vikings couldn’t get any momentum in the second and third innings, getting three errors and only four hits throughout the game.

Olin Snakenborg og Long Beach prepares to bat.
Long Beach shortstop Olin Snakenborg waits for his pitch in the batter's box while El Camino catcher Eric Perez waits to catch his pitch from his pitcher in the Warriors 6-2 win on March 19. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

Warriors pitcher Jason Davis had a 1-2-3 inning in both the second and third innings, retiring the opposing side.

“I knew I had to hit my spots, I knew this team liked to swing a lot,” Davis said. “I had to execute my pitches whether it ended in a strikeout or if they got themselves out.”

Vikings pitcher Dylan Proost gave the Warriors problems with his quick and meticulous pitches. He had a couple of 1-2-3 innings that left the Warriors team puzzled.

The Vikings cracked a score in the top of the fourth inning, a single to center field from outfielder AJ Quezada, bringing in catcher Luke Davis for the run, tied the game 1-1.

In the fifth inning, Danner singled again, this time to right field, and stole second and third base effortlessly. The Vikings had the bases loaded with two outs but Davis was able to get out of the jam.

El Camino College Baseball coach Grant Palmer poses for a picture after the Warriors' dominant 6-2 win over the Long Beach City College Vikings on Tuesday, March 19. This is Palmer's first season with the team. He has started with an 11-13 record. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino College Baseball coach Grant Palmer poses for a picture after the Warriors' dominant 6-2 win over the Long Beach City College Vikings on Tuesday, March 19. This is Palmer's first season with the team. He has started with an 11-13 record. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

The Warriors went on a hitting frenzy in the bottom of the fifth. Outfielder Matt Hammond started the spark for the Warriors, hitting a single to first. Matsukawa doubled, bringing home Hammond to score.

Connor Meidroth and Bonham both singled and brought runners home to cap off a four-run inning, which separated the Warriors from the Vikings with a 4-1 score.

“We took at-bats and we got over on some pitches, we took some good swings and it went our way,” Warriors coach Grant Palmer said. “When you take good at-bats those things happen… they are a really good team.”

The Vikings tried to rally in the sixth inning when Caleb Brandon walked and stole second. A single from Quezada and a groundout advanced Brandon to score, making the game 4-2.

Warriors third baseman Lucas Bonham crosses home plate in the seventh inning to bring the score to 6-2 and cap off a win against the Vikings on Tuesday, March 19. Bonham went 2/4 on the day with a double and a single. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Warriors third baseman Lucas Bonham crosses home plate in the seventh inning to bring the score to 6-2 and cap off a win against the Vikings on Tuesday, March 19. Bonham went 2/4 on the day with a double and a single. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)

The Warriors added two runs in the seventh inning to widen their lead by two. The Vikings could not muster enough hits in a row to come back and would lose the game 6-2.

Warriors pitcher Davis ended the game with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work on only four hits and five walks. Aaron Ragat came in to finish off the last three innings, giving up no hits and no runs, and with three shutout innings.

Vikings starter pitcher Proost finished with three strikeouts facing 22 batters.

“Their guys really pitched really good today, they located the ball really good today we couldn’t get going today, we have to move on, prepare for next game,” Vikings coach Casey Crook said.

Next Game:
El Camino @ Long Beach
Thursday, March 21, 2 p.m.
