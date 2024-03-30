El Camino Beach Volleyball downs undefeated Long Beach City College, sweeps College of the Desert

With an undefeated conference record at stake and tensions simmering in its budding rivalry, the Long Beach City College Vikings put it all on the line against the El Camino College Beach Volleyball team on Friday, March 29.

Despite the Vikings’ relentless efforts, it fell short of securing their sixth consecutive conference victory. In a late-match surge of momentum on four of the five courts, the Warriors seized control, shifting the tide in El Camino’s favor, claiming the 3-2 match win.

“It always feels good to beat [Long Beach],” Warriors coach Liz Hazell said. “They’re kind of one of our big rivals in conference and they were undefeated so great win.”

Following the pair of wins, the Warriors are tied for second alongside the Vikings, with identical 5-2 records in Southern Coast Conference play. Both teams trail first-place Mt. SAC by just one match.

The Warriors’ day continued in a doubleheader, where they swept College of the Desert 5-0 in Friday’s match.

“Our conference has always been strong both on the indoor and beach [volleyball] side,” Vikings coach Tyler Jackson said. “I’ve been really proud of our program and the girls because we were undefeated.”

Jackson was not surprised by El Camino’s win over Long Beach City, highlighting the strength of its program. Nevertheless, she was “bummed out” at the loss.

Since taking on the role of coach, Jackson noted the Vikings’ beach volleyball team has not reached the playoffs. However, she’s determined to change that this time around and lead the team to postseason success.

“[We] take it one match at a time,” Jackson said. “Always hoping for the best, hoping that we can finish on top of the conference and do really well in playoffs.

Entering the match against Long Beach City, the Warriors’ top duo Bridget Dorr and Ryan D’Angelo expected tough competition from the Vikings. However, they remained unfazed by the Vikings’ conference record.

“We came in with tons of energy and with a fight in us to win,” Dorr said. “We didn’t care if they’d been undefeated, we didn’t care how they’d been doing, all we knew is that we wanted to play our game against them and play the hardest that we could.”

D’Angelo and Dorr beat the Vikings’ top duo in three sets, 21-16, 13-21, 15-8.

Dorr highlighted the significant role momentum plays in her and D’Angelo’s game on the court. She said the energy they generate and the chemistry they rely on propel them into a rhythm on the sand.

“It’s all about knowing where your strengths lie and how to cover your partner where their weaknesses are,” Dorr said. “You have to have that chemistry and understanding of one another to be able to play well together.”

Warriors coach LeValley Pattison acknowledged that the team will continue to practice controlling the ball and hitting its spots before heading into next week’s match against Cerritos College.

“Our game is not dictated by how the other team plays,” Pattison said. “We don’t have any big bangers, big blockers so we have to work hard on defense…If we do that, and we have good vision for [our] teammates, we’re usually pretty successful.”