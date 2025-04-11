Santa Monica swings past El Camino’s men’s volleyball team 3-2

Energy fueled the El Camino College Warriors’ jumpstart into its evening volleyball game against the Santa Monica Corsair at the ECC Gym Complex on Wednesday, April 9.

In a bold move, Warriors outside hitter Owen Loebs sent the ball crashing down the court, landing in an open area of the court and scoring a kill.

On the other side of El Camino’s territory, libero Luke Chambers helped save the team from more kills from Santa Monica, with three blocks.

Loud squeaks of players’ shoes bounced through the air while the game progressed as the Warriors quickly and fiercely passed the ball to one another.

Despite the strong determination its players had to score throughout all five sets, the Warriors were defeated by the Corsairs in a 2-3 match.

This is the team’s first ever defeat since its victory against the Corsairs in 2017, which broke their losing streak, according to a previous article from The Union.

“We were running a lineup we don’t normally do,” Warriors assistant coach Kyle Stevenson said. “I feel like they’ve done a really good job of fighting, especially since it is sophomore night.”

Throughout the next few sets, both teams where exchanging scores going back and forth.

In addition to Corsairs outside hitter Alen Petraev, with 16 kills and 14 digs, outside hitter Cameron Taylor helped lead the team to victory, with 14 kills and 12 digs.

“I feel that I did okay, that I didn’t do so well,” Taylor said. “During the fifth set, I had some anxiety, and it made me feel like it would be a consequence if we didn’t win.”

While playing near the end of the match, Taylor was reminded by his teammate, opposite hitter Maliki Farrell, that he didn’t make a lot of mistakes and that he contributed more good than bad.

“Our [key plan] is to just put in our best effort,” Corsairs coach Chris Chown said. “However, I feel that we’ve been inconsistent in that regard. El Camino had a really scrappy defense, [and] kept the ball.”

Although the Warriors did not win the match, Chambers said that the most important part of the entire game was the effort of the team as a whole instead of just individual player performances.

“It is more important what a team contributes, and [it] is more valuable to focus on team effort,” Chambers said. “In a lot of sports, it’s easy to see the good and the wrong.”

The Warriors’ team plan for their next match is to take advantage of their one major strength, which is passing.

“I think we put a lot of effort into it,” Chambers said. “We got to win in our hearts. If you have a strong mindset, then you’re unstoppable.”

As for the Corsairs, their plan for their upcoming game on Friday, April 11 against the Fullerton Hornets is to continue to work on their serves and swings and give it their all.

The Corsairs improve to (12-9) and sweep the season series (2-0). The Warrior’s losing streak extends to five games, and they move to (5-16) on the season.

The Warriors’ next game will be on the road against the Long Beach City College Vikings at 6 p.m. Friday, April 11.