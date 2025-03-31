The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino’s baseball team outruns Cerritos 8-7

By Tina TalleyMarch 31, 2025
El Camino College outfielder Daniel Craig prepares to bat in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday’s game that took place at Warrior Field on Mar. 29, 2025. The Warriors defeated the Falcons 8-7. (Tina Talley | The Union)

Nothing could shake the strong, positive mindset that the Warriors held and brought into their afternoon game against the Cerritos Falcons on Saturday, March 29 at the Warrior Field.

Even when the premonition of defeat came closer within the last few innings, the Warriors pulled through, determined to gain the victory, weaving runs in and out of each one.

At the very last second, with one inning left and the Falcons a few runs ahead, third baseman Lucas Bonham hit a third play tripling to right center and instantly giving El Camino the upper hand to tie the game up.

El Camino College Pitcher Luke Steward prepares to throw a hit to one of the Cerritos College players at bat during the eighth inning on Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025. The Warriors beat the Falcons 8-7. (Tina Talley | The Union)
El Camino College Pitcher Luke Steward prepares to throw a pitch to one of the Cerritos College players at bat during the top of the eighth inning at Warrior Field on Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025. The Warriors beat the Falcons 8-7. (Tina Talley | The Union)

“I was trying to catch barrels for the whole game, and it worked,” Bonham, Warriors third baseman, said.

Bouncing back from all the setbacks encountered during their game, the Warriors once again held their ground — and their title — with an 8-7 win.

Right fielder Matt Hammond hit a sacrifice fly to bring Bonham home to secure the win for the Warriors.

The persevering move was a declaration of no means to surrender to the Falcons, who beat El Camino by five points in a 1-6 match on Tuesday, March 25, and by one point in a 7-8 match on Thursday, March 27.

“They beat us Tuesday [and] Thursday, and [we want to] try to get them back in the win call,” Warriors coach Grant Palmer laid pre-game.

The bottom of the first inning started well for the Warriors when outfielder Daniel Craig crossed the home plate with a single from first baseman Gil Solis.

El Camino College outfielder Daniel Craig makes a hit which propelled the ball into the sky, allowing his teammate, Ryan Matsukawa, also an outfielder, to make it to the home plate during the fourth inning at Warrior Field on Saturday, Mar.
El Camino College outfielder Daniel Craig makes a hit which propelled the ball into the sky, allowing his teammate, Ryan Matsukawa, also an outfielder, to make it to the home plate during the fourth inning at Warrior Field on Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025. The Warriors won 8-7. (Tina Talley | The Union)

However, the tables turned when the top of the second inning came through and the Falcons obtained a run.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Warriors picked up the pace, when Bonham stepped up to the plate, making a solid hit, and securing a run, ultimately tying with the Falcons, whose own outfielder Jake Fowler scored a run.

“[I always tell them to] play to the best of their ability,” Falcons coach Nate Fernley said.

Cerritos outfielder Diego Orozco clinks helmets with teammates after a hit by another player allowed him to cross the home plate and procure a run at Warrior Field at El Camino College on Saturday, Mar. 29. Cerritos College was beat by El Camino College 7-8. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Cerritos outfielder Diego Orozco clinks helmets with teammates after a hit by another player allowed him to cross the home plate and procure a run at Warrior Field at El Camino College on Saturday, Mar. 29. Cerritos College was beat by El Camino College 7-8. (Tina Talley | The Union)

The tension became more amplified in the top of the sixth inning when the Falcons left the Warriors speechless, procuring a total score of six runs in the entire period, eventually reaching a score of 7-4.

Cerritos first baseman Wyatt Ormonde lines up at the plate in order to obtain a hit to score a run. The Falcons were beat by the Warriors in a close 7-8. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Cerritos first baseman Wyatt Ormonde lines up at the plate in order to obtain a hit to score a run during their game against El Camino College at Warrior Field on Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025. The Falcons were beat by the Warriors in a close 7-8. (Tina Talley | The Union)

Towards the finale of the game, both teams unsuccessfully tried to get more runs, with more strikes and fewer hits with every minute that went by.

But it wasn’t until the bottom of the ninth inning that the Warriors expressed their resilience and put their all into winning the game.

“I had a few friends on that [Cerritos] team , and it felt satisfying to win,” Bonham said.

Part of their success came with teamwork, support, and a constant drive to never give up.

“It showed in the ninth inning, just staying together helped to bring them through,” Grant Mayeaux, assistant coach, said.

One thing the Warriors hope to improve on coming up in the next game is to not only focus on pitches but to stay within their line of action.

“I think [the team] needs to be more disciplined at the plate, and stay within our approach as a team,” Mayeaux said.

Their next game will be home against the Compton College Tartars (7-19) , at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 1 on Warrior Field.

This will be the first of a three game series against Compton on the season.

 

