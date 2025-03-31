El Camino’s baseball team outruns Cerritos 8-7

Nothing could shake the strong, positive mindset that the Warriors held and brought into their afternoon game against the Cerritos Falcons on Saturday, March 29 at the Warrior Field.

Even when the premonition of defeat came closer within the last few innings, the Warriors pulled through, determined to gain the victory, weaving runs in and out of each one.

At the very last second, with one inning left and the Falcons a few runs ahead, third baseman Lucas Bonham hit a third play tripling to right center and instantly giving El Camino the upper hand to tie the game up.

“I was trying to catch barrels for the whole game, and it worked,” Bonham, Warriors third baseman, said.

Bouncing back from all the setbacks encountered during their game, the Warriors once again held their ground — and their title — with an 8-7 win.

Right fielder Matt Hammond hit a sacrifice fly to bring Bonham home to secure the win for the Warriors.

The persevering move was a declaration of no means to surrender to the Falcons, who beat El Camino by five points in a 1-6 match on Tuesday, March 25, and by one point in a 7-8 match on Thursday, March 27.

“They beat us Tuesday [and] Thursday, and [we want to] try to get them back in the win call,” Warriors coach Grant Palmer laid pre-game.

The bottom of the first inning started well for the Warriors when outfielder Daniel Craig crossed the home plate with a single from first baseman Gil Solis.

However, the tables turned when the top of the second inning came through and the Falcons obtained a run.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Warriors picked up the pace, when Bonham stepped up to the plate, making a solid hit, and securing a run, ultimately tying with the Falcons, whose own outfielder Jake Fowler scored a run.

“[I always tell them to] play to the best of their ability,” Falcons coach Nate Fernley said.

The tension became more amplified in the top of the sixth inning when the Falcons left the Warriors speechless, procuring a total score of six runs in the entire period, eventually reaching a score of 7-4.

Towards the finale of the game, both teams unsuccessfully tried to get more runs, with more strikes and fewer hits with every minute that went by.

But it wasn’t until the bottom of the ninth inning that the Warriors expressed their resilience and put their all into winning the game.

“I had a few friends on that [Cerritos] team , and it felt satisfying to win,” Bonham said.

Part of their success came with teamwork, support, and a constant drive to never give up.

“It showed in the ninth inning, just staying together helped to bring them through,” Grant Mayeaux, assistant coach, said.

One thing the Warriors hope to improve on coming up in the next game is to not only focus on pitches but to stay within their line of action.

“I think [the team] needs to be more disciplined at the plate, and stay within our approach as a team,” Mayeaux said.

Their next game will be home against the Compton College Tartars (7-19) , at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 1 on Warrior Field.

This will be the first of a three game series against Compton on the season.