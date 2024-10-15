The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino women’s water polo dominates Cerritos

By Zaria GipsonOctober 15, 2024
Olivia Mozian keeps the pressure on the Falcons as she helps secure a 13-2 victory on Oct. 9. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

In a one-sided South Coast Conference game, the El Camino Warriors women’s polo team overpowered the Cerritos College Falcons 13-2.

After the Oct. 9 contest, the Warriors are now 7-4 overall, undefeated in conference (3-0) and currently on a five-game winning streak.

Focused on her next move, Iyanah Samayoa contributes to the El Camino Warriors one-sided performance against the Cerritos College Falcons in a 13-2 victory on Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

In the first period of the game, sophomore team captain Yanie Camarador scored the first two goals, setting the team ahead.

By the end of the first period, the score was 7-0, increasing two points more by the end of second quarter after scores by Camarador and Rileigh Clark.

The Falcons’ first point of the game came from Citlali Antonio in the third period of play, while the team’s second point of the game came from Kylee McKenna in the fourth period.

Victoria Rodriguez of the Warriors finds her way through the Falcons defense in a 13-2 victory on Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

“I think our communication was really good this game,” Raina Henty-Dodd said. “I think everybody was really good at listening and kinda seeing the other members of the team in the pool and just being mindful about everybody else.”

El Camino will be back in the pool on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. to clash with Pasadena City College in a South Coast Conference contest.

