The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Badminton, Spring Sports

Warriors badminton team finishes second in conference, sends players to state championships

By Anna Podshivalova|May 15, 2019

Warriors+badminton+player+Miyu+Kawaguchi+playing+a+singles+match+versus+the+Compton+College+Tartars+on+Friday%2C+March+15%2C+at+El+Camino%27s+North+Gym.+The+Warriors+defeated+the+Tartars+17-2.+Photo+credit%3A+Anna+Podshivalova
Back to Article
Back to Article

Warriors badminton team finishes second in conference, sends players to state championships

Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi playing a singles match versus the Compton College Tartars on Friday, March 15, at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors defeated the Tartars 17-2. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi playing a singles match versus the Compton College Tartars on Friday, March 15, at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors defeated the Tartars 17-2. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi playing a singles match versus the Compton College Tartars on Friday, March 15, at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors defeated the Tartars 17-2. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi playing a singles match versus the Compton College Tartars on Friday, March 15, at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors defeated the Tartars 17-2. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Friday, April 19, the El Camino Warriors badminton team played their final match of the regular season. Despite the final score being an 11-10 loss to East LA, the Warriors finished in second place in the South Coast Conference.

The Warriors’ final record was 5-4. First place Pasadena City College had a 9-2 record.

“We improved well this season,” Warriors coach John Britton said. “It’s good to see.”

On Friday, May 3, Warriors badminton players Lauren Ritter and Sunya Ungar participated in the South Coast Conference Championships at the Manhattan Beach Badminton Club. Ritter and Ungar qualified for the state finals in singles and qualified together for doubles.

However, in the doubles quarterfinals Britton said that Ritter fell over. She continued playing after being treated, and she and Ungar won the match and qualified for state championships.

But Ritter broke her ankle and is now in a cast. She had to withdraw from the championships.

Warriors badminton players Christina Johnson and Angela Vargas-Gonzalez replaced Ritter and Ungar for doubles in the tournament.

Johnson and Vargas were eliminated in a preliminary matchup before the first round of the doubles bracket and made it to the first round of the consolation bracket.

Ungar was eliminated in the first round of the championships, but made it as far as the second round in the consolation bracket.

Next season starts January 2020.

“All of the girls are freshmen and hopefully they come back next year,” Britton said.

The players are confident that in the coming season the team will be able to take the next step.

“I think that if all of the girls return next year, we will have the strongest season and recover all of the final records,” Johnson said. “This year our record was 5-4, and I think next year we will be better.”

Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi also felt confident about the team’s chances for next season.

“This season was easy, but Pasadena is a really strong team,” Kawaguchi said. “We are a good team and we can win next time.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Anna Podshivalova, Staff Writer

Other stories filed under Sports

Walk-off home run advances Warriors baseball team to next round of playoffs

In the top of the third inning with a runner on second and one out, a ground ball was hit to Warriors shortstop Taishi Nakawake. He fielded the ball b...

Cypress College baseball team defeats Warriors and forces decisive Game 3
Cypress College baseball team defeats Warriors and forces decisive Game 3
Warriors baseball team takes 1-0 series lead over Cypress
Warriors baseball team takes 1-0 series lead over Cypress
Warriors baseball completes first-round sweep of Pasadena City
Warriors baseball completes first-round sweep of Pasadena City
Warriors softball sweeps San Diego Mesa, move on to Super Regionals
Warriors softball sweeps San Diego Mesa, move on to Super Regionals

Other stories filed under Badminton

Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3
Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
5 photos from Warriors badminton versus Compton College

On Friday, March 15 the Warriors badminton team played against Compton College and won 17-2. The Warriors played only two games through that point, an...

Women’s badminton beats Compton, improves to 2-1 on season
Women’s badminton beats Compton, improves to 2-1 on season
El Camino badminton remain undefeated after 19-2 win over Compton College

“Thwack”! Sneakered feet dance gracefully on the parquet floor, punctuated by occasional bursts of laughter on both sides of the net.Smash...

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors badminton team finishes second in conference, sends players to state championships