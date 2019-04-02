Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3

The coaches of East L.A. and El Camino were joking with each other throughout the match in the North Gym. The game lasted just over two hours, and both teams were friendly towards one another.

The Warriors women’s badminton team defeated East L.A. College 18-3 on Friday, March 29, in El Camino’s North Gym.

“We did well as a team,” Warriors’ player Sunya Unger said. “It was really good.”

East L.A. coach Qui Nguy said that matches versus the Warriors are always interesting and fun.

“Our teams are pretty much on the same level,” Nguy said. “Last time we played with them, it was competitive.”

Warriors coach John Britton likes what he sees from the Warriors. The Warriors currently have a season record of 3-2.

“It was clear that we got better over the last few weeks,” Britton said. “It’s a reflection of the amount of effort we put in.”

Five games into the nine-game season, the Warriors have also added Jennifer Martin to the team.

The Warriors women’s badminton team plays their final regular season home game on Friday, April 5, against Compton College. In their last matchup, the Warriors defeated Compton College 17-2.