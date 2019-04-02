The student news site of El Camino College

Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3

By Anna Podshivalova|April 2, 2019

Warriors+badminton+coach+John+Britton+and+player+Riley+Arrowhead+talking+between+matches+versus+East+L.A.+on+Friday%2C+March+29%2C+at+El+Camino%27s+North+Gym.+The+Warriors+have+one+last+home+game+on+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+versus+Compton+College.+Photo+credit%3A+Anna+Podshivalova
Warriors badminton coach John Britton and player Riley Arrowhead talking between matches versus East L.A. on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors have one last home game on Friday, April 5, versus Compton College. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

The coaches of East L.A. and El Camino were joking with each other throughout the match in the North Gym. The game lasted just over two hours, and both teams were friendly towards one another.

The Warriors women’s badminton team defeated East L.A. College 18-3 on Friday, March 29, in El Camino’s North Gym.

Warriors badminton player Riley Arrowhead serving during her set versus East L.A. on Friday, March 29, in El Camino's North Gym. The Warriors improved to a season record of 3-2. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

“We did well as a team,” Warriors’ player Sunya Unger said. “It was really good.”

East L.A. coach Qui Nguy said that matches versus the Warriors are always interesting and fun.

“Our teams are pretty much on the same level,” Nguy said. “Last time we played with them, it was competitive.”

Warriors badminton player Angela Vargas-Gonzalez following through on a hit during her set against East L.A. on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's North Gym. Vargas-Gonzalez had one of the most powerful shots of all players at the match. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

Warriors coach John Britton likes what he sees from the Warriors. The Warriors currently have a season record of 3-2.

“It was clear that we got better over the last few weeks,” Britton said. “It’s a reflection of the amount of effort we put in.”

Warriors badminton player Lauren Ritter in the middle of her set versus East L.A. on Friday, March 29, at the El Camino North Gym. Multiple sets across the gym floor are played all at once. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

Five games into the nine-game season, the Warriors have also added Jennifer Martin to the team.

The Warriors women’s badminton team plays their final regular season home game on Friday, April 5, against Compton College. In their last matchup, the Warriors defeated Compton College 17-2.

Anna Podshivalova, Staff Writer

