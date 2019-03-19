The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Sports, Badminton, Spring Sports

5 photos from Warriors badminton versus Compton College

By Anna Podshivalova|March 19, 2019

On Friday, March 15 the Warriors badminton team played against Compton College and won 17-2.

The Warriors played only two games through that point, and with the win they improved their season record to 2-1.

IMG_1024.JPG

Warriors badminton player Sunya Ungar waiting for the shuttlecock to fall within arm's reach versus Compton College on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

IMG_0915.JPG

One of Compton College's badminton players lining up a shot versus the Warriors on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

IMG_0942.JPG

Warriors badminton coach John Britton and Compton College coach Tony Diaz talking to each other during their teams' badminton match on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

IMG_1174.JPG

Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi moments from contact with the shuttlecock versus Compton College on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

IMG_0945.JPG

Warriors badminton player Miyu Kawaguchi and her Compton College competitor shaking hands at the end of their match on Friday, March 15 at El Camino's North Gym. Photo credit: Anna Podshivalova

5 photos from Warriors badminton versus Compton College