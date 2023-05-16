‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to be screened Friday, May 26

The Associated Students Organization is hosting a movie night at the Roadium Open Air Market in Redondo Beach on Friday, May 26.

The movie being shown is “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which won seven academy awards at the 2023 Oscars. Among them were best picture, best actress in a leading role and best directing.

Associated Students Organization (ASO) President Jana Abulaban is one of the main organizers for the event.

“We paid a fee to the Roadium, and they will make the movie available for us,” Abulaban said.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., while the movie is set to start at 7 p.m..

There will also be free food available for those who are ASO pass members, along with free admission. For the non members, a $20 fee is required to enter the event and enjoy the food.

“We still do not know what the food is going to be,” Abulaban said. “We know there will be a food truck available at the Roadium, besides the market’s own food.”