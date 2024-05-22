The student news site of El Camino College

Bachelor’s degree program to return this fall with updated requirements

Byline photo of Angela Osorio
By Angela OsorioMay 22, 2024
Academic+Senate+Vice+President+of+Educational+Policies+Darcie+McClelland%2C+left%2C+and+Vice+President+of+Logistics+and+Communications+Maria+Garcia+discuss+the+requirements+for+instructors+to+teach+video+game+production+courses+at+the+Academic+Senate+meeting+in+the+Distance+Education+Center+on+Tuesday%2C+May+21.+%28Angela+Osorio+%7C+The+Union%29
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, left, and Vice President of Logistics and Communications Maria Garcia discuss the requirements for instructors to teach video game production courses at the Academic Senate meeting in the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, May 21. (Angela Osorio | The Union)

Students can get a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care at El Camino College if they meet an updated list of requirements under discussion by faculty representatives.

Out of the 40 required units in the respiratory care program, students may have to take any 12 of those units on campus in order to qualify for a bachelor’s degree.

The Academic Senate discussed the proposed requirement during its meeting on Tuesday, May 21.

The respiratory care program was initiated in August 2023, offering a bachelor’s degree to students for the first time in El Camino’s history.

In the accelerated 18-month program, students learn about respiratory care, personnel management, policy design, case management of patients and more.

Students who complete the program receive a bachelor of science in respiratory care.

The program costs around $10,000, which is significantly less than other universities, Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez said during the meeting.

According to the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, community college bachelor’s degrees are “less than half the tuition at even the most affordable public universities.”

Faculty members debated the requirement of having students take 12 units on campus, with some saying the college would not benefit from it.

Other faculty said the 12 units could benefit students who are transferring from another institution, encouraging them to complete the respiratory care program at El Camino with minimal units required on campus.

“We don’t want to put roadblocks in student success. If they can figure out a way to get the program done with only 12 units in residence, then so be it,” Darcie McClelland, Academic Senate vice president of educational policies, said during the meeting.

Although this is the policy for any bachelor’s degree offered at El Camino in the future, individual programs can choose to require more than 12 units if they choose, McClelland said.

“The board policy that we propose here mirrors the schools that have board policies on baccalaureate degrees,” Dean of Health Sciences and Athletics Russell Serr said during the meeting.

The requirement for 12 units on campus will be voted on during the next Academic Senate meeting on June 4.

El Camino’s bachelor’s degree requirements
Complete 120 units, with at least a “C” in every course
Complete 24 units of lower-division-major courses
Complete 40 units of upper-division-major courses
Complete nine units of upper-division general education courses
Complete 39 units of “CSU-GE transferable units or IGETC with lower division electives”
Proposed: Complete a minimum of 12 units in residence
Maintain at least a 2.0 GPA

