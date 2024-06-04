The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Relocation of education departments leads to more career opportunities for students

By Tina TalleyJune 4, 2024
A+student+walks+into+the+Social+Science+Building+on+Monday%2C+April+29.+The+Community+%26+Continuing+Education+Office+has+officially+moved+to+the+Social+Science+Building+and+can+be+found+on+the+first+floor+in+Room+101.+%28Clarence+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29
A student walks into the Social Science Building on Monday, April 29. The Community & Continuing Education Office has officially moved to the Social Science Building and can be found on the first floor in Room 101. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

The Community Education Office relocated to the Social Science Building on campus, becoming the Community Education and Continuing Education Office.

Now the office is offering more services to further benefit students academically.

The decision for the move was made in November 2023, after the the El Camino College administration chose to combine the two departments together.

“The intention of merging these two into one department is that they’re often serving similar populations of our community, and it’s to give the community members we’re trying to reach a location on campus to go and receive the help they need to get into these different classes and programs that they’re interested in,” Crystle Martin, dean of Library and Learning Resources, said.

The office was originally located in the Communications Building and was moved to the new location in February 2024, made possible by grants received from sponsors in the local area and from the state.

“We [have] some adult education grants that work with the South Bay Adult School, and we are part of the adult education consortium in the South Bay,” Martin said.

Educational assistance given to students through this office includes fee-based career training programs and career-specific classes pertaining to the Community Education segment, such as Phlebotomy Technician and Pharmacy Technician courses.

Free non-for-credit skill-oriented courses pertaining to the Continuing Education portion, such as English as a Second Language, are also offered.

Two major programs that are in progress in the Continuing Education sector are the General Education Development program and the High School Diploma program.

“The General Education Development program is a series of 4 exams that a person has to pass, which covers four major concepts, Mathematical Reasoning, Science, Social Studies, and Reasoning through Language Arts,” Maricela Sandoval, the associate dean of Library and Learning Resources, said.

This program is designed for individuals who already have some knowledge about the concepts covered but who have not received their high school diploma.

The High School Diploma program is an alternative to the General Education Development program where if students do not have much knowledge about the general subjects being taught, they can instead go at their own pace and learn and complete all of the needed material and coursework in order to obtain their diploma.

“These kinds of programs do not follow the traditional college curriculum and last only for a few weeks instead of a semester,” Veronica Mendoza, the program assistant for the Community Education and Continuing Education office, said.

There are as few as 10 students, or up to a maximum of 20 in each class, which allows for continuous one-on-one support to every person to ensure that they understand the material and are able to pass the courses, Mendoza said.

More courses and programs will be announced and introduced starting next semester up to the 2025 fall semester.

“I think it’s important for them to know about us and we hope [that] as they learn about us, that it’ll inspire them for lifelong learning,” Mendoza said. “We want them to continue to learn for the rest of their lives, because there’s always something that you can learn.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Daily News
View of the El Camino College Health Services Center on Thursday, May 30. A Narcan Training workshop to help attendees learn how to deal with and prevent opioid overdoses will take place in the Distance Education Center on Monday, June 3. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Receive free medication, learn about overdoses at upcoming workshop
Robots from students that couldn’t attend the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29 on display on a table in the Industry Technology Education Center. The exhibition showcased robots made from El Camino College students, each with their own function. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Innovative robots demonstrated at robotics showcase
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Verbal disturbances, theft, indecent exposure cases reported across El Camino
Members of the Academic Senate discuss agenda items during the senate meeting on Tuesday, May 21. Microsoft Copilot, an AI companion, can now be accessed by students, faculty and staff through their El Camino College email accounts, as announced at the meeting. (Johan Van Wier | The Union)
New AI service available to students, faculty
Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau, left, presents the technology committee’s plan to upgrade El Camino’s technology on campus throughout the next three years, at the College Council meeting on Monday, May 20. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino unveils technology plan; cybersecurity, improved internet access, among priorities
College Council members discuss agenda items during its meeting on Monday, May 20. El Camino College has launched the ECC Evolve initiative, a new version of its meta-major program previously known as Guided Pathways, which was announced during the meeting. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino degree credit program undergoes rebranding
More in News
Taniya Livingston, left, 21, and Raeven Sheppard, 20, are both students in the Emergency Medical Technician class and plan to apply for the paramedics program later on. Paramedics is one of the most lucrative certificates offered at California community colleges, with salaries ranging from around $30,000 to $100,000, according to Salary Surfer. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Community colleges take the lead in lucrative certificates
El Camino College Sergeant Ruben Lopez patrols the campus in a police electric cart at El Camino College on February 14, 2024. Lopez earned around $204,000 in 2022. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino police officers among highest paid in the state
A student walks in line to the Admissions Office service window in the Student Services Building on Friday, May 17. El Camino College’s admissions for returning students with bachelor’s degrees is at an all-time high. Career changes are becoming more common amongst this collective of students, however enrolling in non-credit courses for recreation is bringing more people back to school. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Students with bachelor’s degrees are returning to college
A student walks past a police car next to the Math Business Alliance Building on Wednesday, April 17. According to the El Camino College Police Department crime log, theft of miscellaneous items and vandalism of vending machines are the most common crimes occurring around the Bookstore. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino, other community colleges, see rise in crime
A United Airlines jet takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on May 15. From Jul. 15 to Aug. 4, El Camino students will study in Madrid, Spain. “Once students understand the little elements [of Spanish culture] that are different, they start to appreciate Spanish culture,” Study Abroad Program Director Xocoyotzin Herrera said about the effects studying abroad has on students. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino's study abroad program draws in students with cost-effective prices
Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson reads applications at his office in the Administration Building on Monday, May 6. Stephenson said it’s important for the college to educate students about the services available at El Camino before they drop out. “We need to do better at getting information to students about services that we offer on the front end instead of before they reach that crisis,” Stephenson said.(Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino College retention rates dip below state average
More in Recent Stories
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, left, and Vice President of Logistics and Communications Maria Garcia discuss the requirements for instructors to teach video game production courses at the Academic Senate meeting in the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, May 21. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Bachelor’s degree program to return this fall with updated requirements
El Camino College students run laps around the rescue tower in the El Camino Fire Academy located in Inglewood on Dec. 13, 2021. Current El Camino students wanting to become paramedics, firefighters and emergency medical technicians train at this location as the new center is being constructed at the college. (Kim McGill | The Union)
$20 million additional funding requested to expand training center
Ann OBrien, executive director of marketing and communications, presents an overview of the Crisis Communications Plan during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 20 (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino creates communication plan for emergency situations
Haircuts and conversations: Support network to host final barbershop event of the semester
Students in the Animation Guild draw on their tablets while playing a game of Gartic Phone during the clubs meeting on Monday, May 20. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Festival to showcase students’ animated films
View of the Marsee Auditorium as seen on Monday, March 11. The El Camino College Symphony, Chorale, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus will perform their Spring Concert at the Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, May 25. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino music groups to preview Carnegie Hall performance

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in