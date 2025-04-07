The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Songwriting event with professional musicians inspires music students

By Tina TalleyApril 7, 2025
Twin Flames member Chelsea June talks to students and visitors about the inspiration behind the music that she and her husband, Jaaji, create during a songwriting master class in the Music Building’s Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, April 3. Twin Flames is a Canadian musical duo that blends folk, rock ‘n’ roll, and Indigenous spirit flutes. (Tina Talley | The Union)

Musicians showcased their talent and shared stories through music during the songwriting master class at the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, April 3.

The event, hosted by the El Camino College Center for the Arts and open to the public, featured the musical group Twin Flames, a Canadian husband and wife duo.

“I want this to be an outlet for [the students] to meet musicians and boost their creativity,” music professor Jon Minei said. “And in connecting with artists such as Twin Flames, they are networking and learning from people in the field.”

During the event, students majoring in music had the opportunity to present their musical skills through various instruments and ask questions, in addition to Twin Flames playing some of their own songs.

.
A member of the audience asks a question to the musical duo Twin Flames during their songwriting master class on Thursday, April 3 at the Haag Recital Hall in El Camino College's Music Building. (Tina Talley | The Union)

Twin Flames member Chelsea June responded to a question about the usage of artificial intelligence in music.

“We still believe that human beings need to be in charge of music, because music is magic and music has been with us since the beginning of time,” June said. “I believe that we’re tethered to something else as musicians and as songwriters and creators.”

The musical duo also shared the inspiration behind the music they make, which is a blend of contemplative folk and rock ‘n’ roll, paired with Indigenous spirit flutes and traditional drums, along with other Western instruments.

After the master class ended, June and her Twin Flames partner Jaaji answered more questions asked by the music students about the music industry, as well as practicing songwriting.

.
Chelsea June talks to various students about what to expect in the music industry and the skills needed after the conclusion of the songwriting master class she and her husband, Jaaji, held at the Haag Recital Hall in the Music Building at El Camino College on Thursday, April 3. Both June and Jaaji are members of Twin Flames, a Canadian group that combines folk, rock 'n' roll, and Western instruments. (Tina Talley | The Union)

“I love collaborating and meeting with musicians,” Shayne Holzman, 33, music major, said.

A songwriter herself, she liked how the music students were able to come up and play their songs in front of the public.

“It’s nice to see just how talented the community is,” Holzman said. “I didn’t think the students would share their songs.”

The idea to put together and organize master classes, such as this one, was first introduced by Rick Christophersen, the director of the Center for the Arts, whose idea was passed onto the Arts Advisory Committee, established in 2024.

Proposal requests were sent to members of the committee and El Camino students voted on which musical artist they would like to have come to ECC out of a list of specific artists.

Votes were reviewed by the committee and the finalists determined for the academic year, music professor David Moyer said.

Twin Flames was able to host this master class since they are currently on tour in the United States, Minei said.

.
Jaaji, a member of Twin Flames, plays his guitar during the songwriting master class held by the Center for the Arts at the Haag Recital Hall in the Music Building at El Camino College on Thursday, April 3. Twin Flames is a Canadian music group that combines folk with rock 'n' roll and many kinds of Western instruments. (Tina Talley | The Union)

More master classes will be available to ECC students and the community later in the semester, however, next year, there won’t be any more groups coming out to perform.

“[El Camino] is planning on dissolving the organization [the Center for the Arts] that held this event,” Moyer said.

Moyer said the college administration believes these events are no longer relevant to campus.

The Center for the Arts has been part of the El Camino campus for over 55 years.

Minei and Moyer say that this will prevent students from having that space to not only express the talent they have in music, but to draw inspiration from professional music groups and expand their social network.

“I feel strongly, [that] of all art sections, music is not the best in facilitating creativity with students,” Minei said.

.
Chelsea June and her husband Jaaji, members of Twin Flames, sing one of their favorite songs that they wrote, "Gentle With My Heart", during the songwriting master class held at El Camino College's Haag Recital Hall, located in the Music Building, on Thursday, April 3. Twin Flames consists of this Canadian duo, who blend folk with rock 'n' roll and various kinds of Western instruments. (Tina Talley | The Union)

“Make sure that you are absolutely passionate and in love with this,” Moyer said. “Focus on something else, if it’s more of a hobby to you.”

The best advice these two professors can give to their students, as well as the public and those interested in making music, is to first explore whether this is a career they’d really want to pursue, as well as asking for help with cultivating more music skills.

“Since we all are seasoned professionals in the field, not enough students come up to us and ask for direct advice,” Minei said. “Take the opportunity to find us and ask questions.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College
Members of the El Camino College Badminton Club share a laugh with club adviser and badminton coach David Levin on Wednesday, April 2 in the ECC Gym Complex. (Oriana De Quay | The Union)
Smitten with Badminton: New club invites all to play
Game Development Club President Ri'chard McCray leads a demonstration for club members Tuesday, April 2. Members learn basic programming in the engine Godot 4 in Library 17 in the Schauerman Library's west wing basement during their meeting. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Camino Game Development Club opens the door for students to learn game design
Zavier Davis, 18, music major, (far left) sings a song from the musical fantasy film "Wicked" with some of his friends in the El Camino College Social Justice Center on Tuesday, April 1. Davis attended the sing-a-long viewing of the film before he had to go to class because he likes the movie and his favorite song from it is "Defying Gravity." (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Students celebrate inclusivity during 'Wicked' Sing-Along
(L-R) Industrial equipment technician Zachary Miller, art professor Russell McMillin and Fine Arts technical specialist Adrian Amjadi wear their foundry suits and gear near the metal-melting furnace in the Arts Complex on Tuesday, March 4. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Super sculptor: Art professor retiring after 23 years firing clay and melting metal
Autumn Blakley, El Camino College Distinguished Women's Wall of Fame honoree, and her mother, Mitzi Cunningham, mingle at the honoree reception, which took place in ECC's East Dining Room on Thursday, March 27. "Learning is an act of falling in love," Blakley said during her acceptance speech. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
Educating and inspiring generations: El Camino awards distinguished women
More in Recent Stories
Dia de los Muertos skulls, a candle, a floral arrangement and more decorate an altar exhibit in the Anthropology Museum on Wednesday, April 9. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Student-curated exhibit to open this spring at Anthropology Museum
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Hit-and-run and reckless drivers reported to El Camino College Police
Candidates for the Associated Students Organization, the student government at El Camino College, gather for a picture at the Student Services Plaza during the ASO Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 8. This forum was the second one held this semester for students running in the ASO election. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Students take the podium at Associated Students Organization forum
Shishigumi LA members in lion costumes perform a "shishi-mai" or "lion dance" during the 25th Annual Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival in the El Camino College Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 8. Shishi-mai is a traditional Japanese art performed throughout Japan to help ward off evil spirits. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Lion dances, haiku wow crowd at 25th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival
American sign language interpreter Martin Garcia, 52, converses with sign language students at Cafe Camino on Tuesday, April 7. Garcia, who has been signing for most of his life, has been working as an interpreter since 1997. "When we come together as students, people stop and take note, they're fascinated by the hand movements and facial expressions, " he said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Campus life by the hour: Monday at 2 p.m.
Tarot cards are displayed in the Anthropology Museum on Wednesday, April 9. A workshop involving tarot cards is being held from 3-4 p.m. in the museum on Wednesday. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Tarot cards to be featured at Anthropology Museum event