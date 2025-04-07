Songwriting event with professional musicians inspires music students

Musicians showcased their talent and shared stories through music during the songwriting master class at the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, April 3.

The event, hosted by the El Camino College Center for the Arts and open to the public, featured the musical group Twin Flames, a Canadian husband and wife duo.

“I want this to be an outlet for [the students] to meet musicians and boost their creativity,” music professor Jon Minei said. “And in connecting with artists such as Twin Flames, they are networking and learning from people in the field.”

During the event, students majoring in music had the opportunity to present their musical skills through various instruments and ask questions, in addition to Twin Flames playing some of their own songs.

Twin Flames member Chelsea June responded to a question about the usage of artificial intelligence in music.

“We still believe that human beings need to be in charge of music, because music is magic and music has been with us since the beginning of time,” June said. “I believe that we’re tethered to something else as musicians and as songwriters and creators.”

The musical duo also shared the inspiration behind the music they make, which is a blend of contemplative folk and rock ‘n’ roll, paired with Indigenous spirit flutes and traditional drums, along with other Western instruments.

After the master class ended, June and her Twin Flames partner Jaaji answered more questions asked by the music students about the music industry, as well as practicing songwriting.

“I love collaborating and meeting with musicians,” Shayne Holzman, 33, music major, said.

A songwriter herself, she liked how the music students were able to come up and play their songs in front of the public.

“It’s nice to see just how talented the community is,” Holzman said. “I didn’t think the students would share their songs.”

The idea to put together and organize master classes, such as this one, was first introduced by Rick Christophersen, the director of the Center for the Arts, whose idea was passed onto the Arts Advisory Committee, established in 2024.

Proposal requests were sent to members of the committee and El Camino students voted on which musical artist they would like to have come to ECC out of a list of specific artists.

Votes were reviewed by the committee and the finalists determined for the academic year, music professor David Moyer said.

Twin Flames was able to host this master class since they are currently on tour in the United States, Minei said.

More master classes will be available to ECC students and the community later in the semester, however, next year, there won’t be any more groups coming out to perform.

“[El Camino] is planning on dissolving the organization [the Center for the Arts] that held this event,” Moyer said.

Moyer said the college administration believes these events are no longer relevant to campus.

The Center for the Arts has been part of the El Camino campus for over 55 years.

Minei and Moyer say that this will prevent students from having that space to not only express the talent they have in music, but to draw inspiration from professional music groups and expand their social network.

“I feel strongly, [that] of all art sections, music is not the best in facilitating creativity with students,” Minei said.

“Make sure that you are absolutely passionate and in love with this,” Moyer said. “Focus on something else, if it’s more of a hobby to you.”

The best advice these two professors can give to their students, as well as the public and those interested in making music, is to first explore whether this is a career they’d really want to pursue, as well as asking for help with cultivating more music skills.

“Since we all are seasoned professionals in the field, not enough students come up to us and ask for direct advice,” Minei said. “Take the opportunity to find us and ask questions.”