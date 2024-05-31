The student news site of El Camino College

Innovative robots demonstrated at robotics showcase

Byline photo of Tommy Kallman
By Tommy KallmanMay 31, 2024
Robots from students that couldn't attend the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29 on display on a table in the Industry Technology Education Center. The exhibition showcased robots made from El Camino College students, each with their own function. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Robots from students that couldn’t attend the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29 on display on a table in the Industry Technology Education Center. The exhibition showcased robots made from El Camino College students, each with their own function. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

The fourth annual Robotics Exhibition, co-hosted by the El Camino College Industry and Technology Division and Robotics Club, saw a variety of robots created by students on Wednesday, May 29.

The Robotics Exhibition, hosted in the Industry Technology Education Center, allowed students to showcase the robots they’ve been working on during the semester.

Attendees voted for which robots they thought were the best and at the end of the event, the winners were given a prize.

The robot that won first place was the “F.R.O.G.” robot, which has a main function of picking up and relocating foam discs.

Robotics student Daniel Orozco and the robot that he created, giving him first place at the event. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino College robotics student Daniel Orozco and his robot creation "F.R.O.G" at the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29. Orozco won first place at the event. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

The person who created F.R.O.G. was Daniel Orozco, a 21-year-old student who is taking the Intro to Robotics class. Orozco won an Amazon gift card as his first place prize.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve enjoyed the process of making things,” Orozco said. “It’s really cool to see that other people like my creation…and I think I won because it was fully 3D-printed and it’s overall just fun to look at.”

The event consisted of a variety of robots, each created to serve a different purpose.

The student that took second place was Chad Tari, a 19-year-old biomedical engineering major, who created a robot named “C Tank.”

El Camino College robotics student Chad Tari demonstrates his robot "C Tank" to attendees at the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino College robotics student Chad Tari demonstrates his robot "C Tank" to attendees at the Robotics Exhibition on Wednesday, May 29. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

One of C Tank’s functions was to shoot and reload small orange balls.

“It was a bit hard because it took several months of work to complete,” Tari said. “I think C Tank is unique compared to other robots because of its functionality. Most of the robots here only have one or two functions, but mine has four or five, making it a little more complicated.”

After each robot demonstration, the sound of applause filled the room and faces were left with a look of astonishment.

El Camino College robotics students who showcased their inventions at the Robotics Exhibition celebrate the winners after they were announced at the event on Wednesday, May 29. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino College robotics students who showcased their inventions at the Robotics Exhibition celebrate the winners after they were announced at the event on Wednesday, May 29. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

Whitney Mallard, a 36-year-old student taking computer-aided design courses, was impressed with Orozco’s F.R.O.G. robot.

“Overall how everybody has put in a lot of effort in their projects is really cool,” Mallard said. “I voted for the F.R.O.G. robot to win because I liked that it looked like a frog…it moved around easily and the fact it could pick up the discs was really cool as well.”

Joe Weichman, a 43-year-old robotics specialist who works in the El Camino robotics organization, said he wants the best for robotics students who will graduate.

“Here, we want to establish a workforce and get students a job right away,” Weichman said. “Without having to worry about large student loans, our students can jump right into a good-paying job immediately and accumulate generational wealth for their families.”

