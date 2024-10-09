Free service-learning trip offered for spring break 2025

El Camino College professor Taka Tanaka is offering El Camino students currently enrolled in his classes a free trip to San Diego near the US-Mexico border.

The trip will allow students to experience the struggles of everyday life for certain communities. Tanaka said he and the students will provide communities with essentials with help from Border Angels, a non-profit organization.

The ethnic studies professor said ECC will cover transportation, lodging, food and activity expenses and will take place in the spring semester from April 14 to 17, 2025.

With the help and knowledge of Border Angels, students can get the full experience of communities’ challenges without the trip being an unsafe environment.

“We did water drop, and we donated gallon jugs of water and we placed them in strategic areas where Border Angels historically knows that migrants need access to,” he said.