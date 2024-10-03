The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Inter-Club Council encourages student participation, aims to streamline operations

By Elsa RosalesOctober 3, 2024
The El Camino College Inter-Club Council executive cabinet and officers meet in the Communications building on Wednesday, Oct. 2. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m. Cabinet meetings take place every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

El Camino College’s Inter-Club Council executive cabinet and officers met on Wednesday, Oct. 2, to discuss service to the campus community through event-hosting and participation in the decision-making process during a campus restructuring,

The restructuring is branded as ECC Evolve.

The meeting was called to order by ICC president Tyler Bornio, followed by a roll call along with time open for members of the public to speak on agenda items.

According to an ECC Union article from last semester, a “primary goal for Evolve is to simplify the college experience for students, particularly those who are just starting out.”

Previously known as Guided Pathways, Evolve examines and reimagines [ECC’s] practices to create better experiences for students.

El Camino College Inter-Club Council's Wesley Marshall, commissioner of activities and student trustee, and Nelson Liu, commissioner of administration, meet with the ICC executive cabinet and officers on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m., and cabinet meetings every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino College Inter-Club Council’s Wesley Marshall, commissioner of activities and student trustee, and Nelson Liu, commissioner of administration, meet with the ICC executive cabinet and officers on Wednesday, Oct. 2. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m., and cabinet meetings every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

Ricky Gonzalez, ECC Student Development director, referred to ECC Evolve Summits, the college’s ongoing plans to improve the processes across campus.

“As those sessions come, we are encouraging you, as well as the club leadership and general students, to be able to participate in those sessions because again, the campus is going through a complete restructure and your voice is absolutely necessary for us to know how to build ourselves to serve you better,” Gonzalez said.

Referencing questions regarding public comment at a recent meeting, Austin Toney, the ECC Student Development student activities advisor, clarified the rights and limitations of a speaker.

“Everybody is allowed to speak on any item, public or not. They can’t motion or vote. If they’re not in the club they can still speak, but their vote won’t be counted and the motion won’t be their right,” Toney said.

Citing the need to streamline responsibilities delegated to cabinet members, Tyler Strohl, ECC Student Development student activities advisor, discussed a potential shift in duties.

El Camino College's Tyler Strohl, Student Development student activities advisor, addresses the Inter-Club Council executive cabinet and officers on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m., and cabinet meetings every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino College’s Tyler Strohl, Student Development student activities advisor, addresses the Inter-Club Council executive cabinet and officers on Wednesday, Oct. 2. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m., and cabinet meetings every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

“I think there’s a couple of things structurally that we all can work together on changing,” Strohl said. “It’s very difficult to manage taking minutes and a speakers list and time. There’s a lot of other hands in there … that I think we could delegate some tasks to.”

In addition to reviewing submissions for new clubs and filling club budget requests, ICC promotes involvement and encourages club connection by hosting an Earth Day celebration, Cultural Potluck and Club Rush, a three-day event held every semester.

Last October, ICC hosted the Thursday Night Football Tailgate in conjunction with the Associated Students Organization.

A student tailgate for this semester was mentioned but no further information is available.

ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m.

El Camino College Inter-Club Council president Tyler Bornio, standing, meets with the ICC executive cabinet and officers on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m., and cabinet meetings every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino College Inter-Club Council president Tyler Bornio, (standing) meets with the ICC executive cabinet and officers on Wednesday, Oct. 2. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m., and cabinet meetings every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

Cabinet meetings every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m.

Information on club membership, events and upcoming meetings can be found on Engage.

Meeting agendas can be viewed at BoardDocs.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
El Camino students interact with Twosday Burton, a therapy dog on Wednesday, Oct. 2 by Student Health Services. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Woofs and wiggles: therapy dogs make their way to El Camino College
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Petty theft, vandalism and batteries reported across El Camino
Leo Barrera discusses with the Academic Senate on Tuesday, Oct. 1 the active shooter drill, future procedures and the best way to to protect students. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Mandatory earthquake drill could affect scheduled meeting times with students
California State Assemblyman, Al Muratsuchi is El Camino College's new professor and is teaching political science. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
California State Representative Al Muratsuchi hired to teach political science at El Camino College
Psychology major Raymond Miller is a first-year student and is staying at El Camino for two semesters. Miller plans to transfer to either Arizona State University, UC Riverside or Sonoma State University. “Double-check and make sure everything on your applications are complete,” Miller said. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Campus viewpoints: students offer college transfer application advice
A customer waits to order food from The Surfer Truck on Thursday, Sept. 5 by the Social Sciences Building. The Surfer Truck is one of many food options owned by Best Food Trucks, which has a partnership with Pacific Dining, the food management company that oversees dining at El Camino College. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Food trucks return to El Camino, offering a variety of dining options
More in News
Andrea Sala, El Camino College Foundation executive director, works at her office desk in the Administration Building on Monday, Sept. 30. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino College Foundation raises record-breaking funds for 2023 to 2024 year
Got weed? Despite legalization, finding cannabis in the South Bay isn't easy. The bright green areas on the map - the cities of LA and Hawthorne - indicate the only areas where operating shops that sell marijuana products for medical and recreational use, deliveries, manufacturing, cultivation for sales, and growing for personal use are all allowed. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Got weed? Despite legalization, finding cannabis in the South Bay isn't easy.
Three-time Olympic beach volleyball medalist April Ross with assistant beach volleyball coach Carolina Garbato. (Photo courtesy of April Ross)
Three-time Olympic medalist April Ross named coach of El Camino beach volleyball program
A driving instructor guides an El Camino College Police Department officer on how to maneuver through the driving course on Tuesday, Sept. 24. ECCPD partnered with the Gardena Police Department during the training exercise. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
El Camino College Police Department closes Lot F for driver training
Barber Alajowan Edwards gives a haircut during Dr. Parrish Geary's Barbershop Talks hosted by the Men of Color Action Network on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Student Equity and Achievement Center. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Cuts and conversations: Barbershop Talks inspire students
The Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez presents a PowerPoint slide about Block Schedules to the Academic Senate on Sept. 17. Lopez said students and employees at El Camino often have to juggle a lot during Thanksgiving. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Proposed calendar change won't take effect in upcoming school year
More in Recent Stories
The victim in a physical altercation is attended to by an El Camino College Police Department officer in Lot C on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the third floor of the parking lot where the altercation took place. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Tensions boil in Parking Lot C
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Phishing scheme under investigation after a fake El Camino College website surfaces
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Details on the violent altercation at an El Camino parking lot remain unknown
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Q&A with the El Camino College interim chief of police
A line of cars turn into Lemoli Avenue from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to enter parking Lot C at El Camino College early in the morning on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: Students voice their opinions on new parking fees
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Public intoxication, indecent exposure, theft cases reported across El Camino