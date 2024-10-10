ASO approves funding for homecoming and Halloween festivities

The Associated Students Organization (ASO) approved a $24,000 budget for homecoming and $2,000 for Halloween festivities during their meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The budgets for both events were initially approved during the Oct. 8 ASO Finance Committee meeting but the budget for Halloween festivities was increased from $1,600 to $2,000 at Thursday’s meeting.

Most of the Halloween festivities funds will be spent on candy and decorations.

The homecoming event will begin on Monday, Oct. 21, and end on Saturday, Oct. 26. It will feature Mocktail Monday, Trivia Tuesday, Waffle Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and a Football Tailgate on Oct. 26.

The majority of the funds for homecoming will be spent on food and drinks, which will total roughly $6,000, with any remaining funds going back into the ASO finances.

ASO Human Resources Commissioner Ben Nguyen said they are planning to service around 500 students during the event.

“We consulted advisors, and this is the proper amount we need,” Nguyen said.

