Woofs and wiggles: therapy dogs make their way to El Camino College

By Rosemarie TurayOctober 3, 2024
El Camino students interact with Twosday Burton, a therapy dog on Wednesday, Oct. 2 by Student Health Services. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

Gracing the campus with therapy dogs, Student Health Services hosted Positive Paws, an event for students at El Camino College to destress and find comfort in the four-legged animals on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

“The dogs are here for the students’ mental health, they’re a great way for them to destress and to build a stronger community,” Liliana Romero, a student organizer with Student Health Services said.

Paws-to-Share, a non-profit organization brought the dogs to campus.

Jamie Burton, a handler for Paws-to-Share brought her two therapy dogs Cosmo, a Min Pin breed and Twosday, a mixed-Pug.

Anya Zinoveva director, editor and writer and a Handler for Paws-to-Share and her therapy dog Ray who is also known as a dog actor on Oct. 2 2024 on El Camino Campus. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Anya Zinoveva and her therapy dog Ray, who is also known as a dog actor on Wednesday, Oct. 2 by Student Health Services at El Camino College. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)

“One student told me that they had a migraine and it was gone after they came to spend time with the dogs,” Burton said.

Students said Positive Paws was necessary for students and anyone who comes in contact with the dogs.

“This event is really good for anyone looking to calm down from the stress of class,” Nicole Bradley, who is majoring in Child Development said. “I would definitely be willing to attend again to see these little guys again.”

One student found comfort by connecting with the furry, four-legged animals.

Ray the therapy dog showcasing his dancing skills to the students for a treat on Oct 2 2024. (Justin Coleman | The Union)
Ray the therapy dog showcases his dancing skills to students for a treat on Wednesday, Oct. 2. (Justin Coleman | The Union)

“The environment is very peaceful and welcoming, the dogs are very interacting. I had a tough day yesterday and coming here really helped,” psychology major Mackenzie Charlton said.

Another student made significant efforts to visit the dogs on campus.

“I would be willing to come back again, I took a 40-minute bus ride to come see the dogs today,” anthropology major Daze Escamilla said.

Positive Paws will be hosted again on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

