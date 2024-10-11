Bulletin boards installed on campus

Four new bulletin boards were installed near the Art Gallery, Communications Building, Administration Building, and between the Learning Resource Center and the Schauerman Library.

Erik Bazquez, a carpenter staff member at El Camino College helped assemble and bury the prefabricated bulletin boards in the ground.

“This is something new, we used to have bulletins on the walls in the buildings, but now we’re putting them outside in new locations on campus,” Bazquez said.

The bulletin boards are posted for students to advertise news events or job openings on campus. It is also open for faculty and staff to post news information on the boards.