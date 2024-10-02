The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Mandatory earthquake drill could affect scheduled meeting times with students

Byline photo of Nick Miller
By Nick MillerOctober 2, 2024
Leo Barrera discusses with the Academic Senate on Tuesday, Oct. 1 the active shooter drill, future procedures and the best way to to protect students. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

During an Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the ShakeOut earthquake drill became a topic of importance but raised concern among faculty and staff members.

While drill participation is mandatory for students, faculty and staff members, one of the concerns was how the drill affects class meeting times during the middle of the semester.

Leo Barrera, the director of workplace safety and risk management, explained the rules and guidelines of the drill. The drill is scheduled to take place on Oct. 17 from 10:17 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Barrera said due to past feedback, the safety and risk management office will be reducing the length of the drill from two hours to just one. He added participation is mandatory for professors and students alike.

“This is required annually, this is something that we have to do every single year,” Barrera said.

Erica Brenes, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion said the earthquake drill on Oct. 17 will disrupt her class time.

“If I miss the hour in my 90-minute class, I will not see those students for two weeks of learning time,” Brenes said.

Some El Camino College staff members don’t feel earthquake drills change the school schedule.

Equity counselor Robert Williams explained the process of the drill.

“We have to come back and complete the ed plan for the counseling appointment. But other than that, it really doesn’t have any negative effects on students. I think it’s pretty smooth because I buy into it,” Williams said.

Williams believes that a positive approach can help people participate in the drill with very little trouble.

“I think it’s how you present it to students. I think that it makes it easier for them to understand the importance of it. And then afterward, if you still take the time with the students, to be able to give them the attention that they need, give them the help that they need, I mean, I think the school is doing a good job,” Williams said.

The Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez said the drill can be an effective way to test the systems at ECC.

“The practice is critically important, to make sure we test our systems, to make sure we can get students out of our buildings, we can get faculty out of our buildings in an efficient manner,” Lopez said.

Film professor Laura Almo said the drills are important, as she recalled a time when she was a student in class during an earthquake, claiming students were ill-prepared.

“This earthquake happened. And literally, everyone just stared at each other. One person went to the archway of the door, everyone else just stared. I was just amazed, I was one of them. After all of the years of drop-and-roll, and a big one comes, and we still don’t know what to do,” Almo said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
The El Camino College Inter-Club Council executive cabinet and officers meet in the Communications building on Wednesday, Oct. 2. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m. Cabinet meetings take place every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Inter-Club Council encourages student participation, aims to streamline operations
El Camino students interact with Twosday Burton, a therapy dog on Wednesday, Oct. 2 by Student Health Services. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Woofs and wiggles: therapy dogs make their way to El Camino College
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Petty theft, vandalism and batteries reported across El Camino
California State Assemblyman, Al Muratsuchi is El Camino College's new professor and is teaching political science. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
California State Representative Al Muratsuchi hired to teach political science at El Camino College
Psychology major Raymond Miller is a first-year student and is staying at El Camino for two semesters. Miller plans to transfer to either Arizona State University, UC Riverside or Sonoma State University. “Double-check and make sure everything on your applications are complete,” Miller said. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Campus viewpoints: students offer college transfer application advice
A customer waits to order food from The Surfer Truck on Thursday, Sept. 5 by the Social Sciences Building. The Surfer Truck is one of many food options owned by Best Food Trucks, which has a partnership with Pacific Dining, the food management company that oversees dining at El Camino College. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Food trucks return to El Camino, offering a variety of dining options
More in News
Andrea Sala, El Camino College Foundation executive director, works at her office desk in the Administration Building on Monday, Sept. 30. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino College Foundation raises record-breaking funds for 2023 to 2024 year
Got weed? Despite legalization, finding cannabis in the South Bay isn't easy. The bright green areas on the map - the cities of LA and Hawthorne - indicate the only areas where operating shops that sell marijuana products for medical and recreational use, deliveries, manufacturing, cultivation for sales, and growing for personal use are all allowed. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Got weed? Despite legalization, finding cannabis in the South Bay isn't easy.
Three-time Olympic beach volleyball medalist April Ross with assistant beach volleyball coach Carolina Garbato. (Photo courtesy of April Ross)
Three-time Olympic medalist April Ross named coach of El Camino beach volleyball program
A driving instructor guides an El Camino College Police Department officer on how to maneuver through the driving course on Tuesday, Sept. 24. ECCPD partnered with the Gardena Police Department during the training exercise. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
El Camino College Police Department closes Lot F for driver training
Barber Alajowan Edwards gives a haircut during Dr. Parrish Geary's Barbershop Talks hosted by the Men of Color Action Network on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Student Equity and Achievement Center. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Cuts and conversations: Barbershop Talks inspire students
The Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez presents a PowerPoint slide about Block Schedules to the Academic Senate on Sept. 17. Lopez said students and employees at El Camino often have to juggle a lot during Thanksgiving. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Proposed calendar change won't take effect in upcoming school year
More in Recent Stories
The victim in a physical altercation is attended to by an El Camino College Police Department officer in Lot C on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the third floor of the parking lot where the altercation took place. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Tensions boil in Parking Lot C
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Phishing scheme under investigation after a fake El Camino College website surfaces
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Details on the violent altercation at an El Camino parking lot remain unknown
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Q&A with the El Camino College interim chief of police
A line of cars turn into Lemoli Avenue from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to enter parking Lot C at El Camino College early in the morning on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: Students voice their opinions on new parking fees
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Public intoxication, indecent exposure, theft cases reported across El Camino