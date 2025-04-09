Tarot cards to be featured at Anthropology Museum event

Tarot cards and how they are used to quell uncertainty and make decisions are the focus of a free anthropology workshop from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 9.

Anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez will host the workshop in the Anthropology Museum and tarot cards will be available for demonstration and live readings.

“As a cultural construct, what [tarot card reading] is supposed to do is help us deal with uncertainty,” Ramirez said.

Different methods of spreading and laying out tarot cards will be discussed as well as the various ways that cards can be interpreted.

“[The death card] doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It just means that something is coming to an end,” Ramirez said.

Divination and predicting the future have been the topics of focus this week for the Anthropology Museum and Anthropology Club meetings.

The Anthropology Museum is open for events weekly, hosting Mythic Monday Lecture series Mondays at 2:30 p.m., Anthropology Club meetings Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and public workshops Wednesday afternoons.

Ethnographic Book Club meetings, targeted for faculty attendees, are Thursdays at 10 a.m.