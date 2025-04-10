The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Students take the podium at Associated Students Organization forum

Byline photo of Drex Carratala
By Drex CarratalaApril 10, 2025
Candidates for the Associated Students Organization, the student government at El Camino College, gather for a picture at the Student Services Plaza during the ASO Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 8. This forum was the second one held this semester for students running in the ASO election. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

Candidates aiming for student government positions at El Camino College gave speeches and answered questions about their campaigns at a forum held Tuesday, April 8.

The Associated Students Organization is the elected student government at ECC and represents the student body on campus.

ASO elections take place every year during the spring semester. About 30 students in total are campaigning for an ASO position this election.

Currently there are campaigns to fill 18 different positions, ranging from president and student trustee to director of finance and senator of business.

El Camino College student Zainab Farrukh, who is running for the Associated Students Organization director of finance position, watches a speech during the ASO Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 8. Farrukh graduated high school two years early and was her class valedictorian. She said that as a first generation student, she understands financial barriers. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College student Zainab Farrukh, who is running for the Associated Students Organization director of finance position, watches a speech during the ASO Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 8. Farrukh graduated high school two years early and was her class valedictorian. She said that as a first generation student, she understands financial barriers. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

During the forum, many students took to the podium to communicate their pursuits and goals for the positions they were running for.

“We got people … with a wide variety of not only interests and goals within the organization but also backgrounds, [and we] made sure everyone is included,” ASO Vice President Isaac Alpert, 19, political science major, said.

ASO Commissioner of Student Services Jocelyn Coenmans, campaigning for ASO senator of external affairs, was one of several students speaking during the forum.

She is currently a full-time student with a unique academic path.

Majoring in political science, economics and early childhood education, she aims to be committed to improving student experiences.

Jocelyn Coenmans speaking for at the ASO forum for the position of senator of external affairs. She speaks on the topics of community building at El Camino and community engagement during the event and how to build an equitable community on campus. (Drex Carratala, The Union)
Associated Students Organization Commissioner of Student Services Jocelyn Coenmans speaks at the ASO Candidate Forum for the position of ASO senator of external affairs on Tuesday, April 8. She talked about community building, community engagement and how to build an equitable community on campus. (Drex Carratala | The Union)

She recently had the opportunity to work with ASO’s lobbying delegation at the state level to advocate for student rights.

Coenmans worked with state representatives on policies such as Assembly Bill 49, a bill limiting the authority of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in school settings.

She also worked on Assembly Bill 90, which aims to give unhoused students access to resources and safe overnight parking.

“I will advocate for students not just at El Camino, but at the local, state, and national level,” Coenmans said. “Any platform your voice deserves to be heard. I will also empower students to be civically engaged.”

Saimon Sisson speaking for the position of ASO Director of Finance at the ASO candidate forum.
El Camino College student Saimon Sisson speaks at the podium for the position of Associated Students Organization director of finance at the ASO Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 8. (Dex Carratala | The Union)

Many candidates took very different approaches in how to campaign and in what they wanted to accomplish on campus.

Saimon Sisson took the stage for ASO’s director of finance position and answered a question about student engagement on campus.

“It’ll be fun, I’ll make it fun,” Sisson said. “I’ll make ASO great again!”

When asked about the college’s budget deficit and federal cuts on educational funding, Sisson said his approach to unexpected ASO funding cuts would be to get rid of “terrible clubs.”

When the audience pressed further on what clubs were terrible, Sisson began to face pushback and reconsidered his stance.

The variety of perspectives and campaign approaches of each candidate provides students with the opportunity for a diverse body of representatives on campus.

El Camino College student Joshua Arasheben speaks at the podium during the Associated Students Organization Candidate Forum on April 8 at El Camino College. He is campaigning to be the next ASO vice president. Arasheben said he is running to "make ASO better for you, for the students." (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Associated Students Organization Senator of Industry and Technology Joshua Arasheben speaks at the podium during the ASO Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 8, at El Camino College. He is campaigning to be the next ASO vice president. Arasheben said he is running to “make ASO better for you, for the students.” (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)

“I enjoyed the varied perspectives we got today,” Alpert said.

Any student may cast a ballot in the ASO election. Elections will be held online through Engage beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, April 28, and ending at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

Voting stations will be available at the Library Lawn, the Student Services Building and the Math, Business and Allied Health Building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday, April 28, and ending Thursday, May 1.

 

Editor’s note: Captions were updated Friday, April 11.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Dia de los Muertos skulls, a candle, a floral arrangement and more decorate an altar exhibit in the Anthropology Museum on Wednesday, April 9. (Kaitlyn Gochez | The Union)
Student-curated exhibit to open this spring at Anthropology Museum
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Hit-and-run and reckless drivers reported to El Camino College Police
Tarot cards are displayed in the Anthropology Museum on Wednesday, April 9. A workshop involving tarot cards is being held from 3-4 p.m. in the museum on Wednesday. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Tarot cards to be featured at Anthropology Museum event
Doors to the Music Building are propped open on the side of the building which faces parking Lot K on Tuesday, April 1. The college is discussing plans for the building's eventual demolition. (Eddie Inclan | The Union)
No definite plans set for Music Building repairs
A person walks past the parking permit kiosk in Lot H on Wednesday, March 26. Day passes, which cost $3, can be purchased at these cash-only kiosks to park at El Camino College. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
Parking permit enforcement returns at El Camino
(L-R) Front row: counselor Amy Herrschaft, Black Student Success counselor Autumn Blakley, biology professor Polly Parks, and English professors Erica Brenes and Chris Page sit in the front row near the end of the Academic Senate meeting Tuesday, April 1 in the Distance Education Center. The meeting discussed the free speech policy proposals, Administrative Procedure 3900 and Board Policy 3900, which state how students, employees and the public may engage in free expression on campus. Faculty at the meeting voted to pause discussion and form a committee to present their position on the policies to El Camino College President Brenda Thames and the College Council, which is set to vote on the matter at its next meeting Monday, April 21. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Free speech policy discussions stalled at Academic Senate
More in News
Shishigumi LA members in lion costumes perform a "shishi-mai" or "lion dance" during the 25th Annual Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival in the El Camino College Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 8. Shishi-mai is a traditional Japanese art performed throughout Japan to help ward off evil spirits. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Lion dances, haiku wow crowd at 25th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival
American sign language interpreter Martin Garcia, 52, converses with sign language students at Cafe Camino on Tuesday, April 7. Garcia, who has been signing for most of his life, has been working as an interpreter since 1997. "When we come together as students, people stop and take note, they're fascinated by the hand movements and facial expressions, " he said. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Campus life by the hour: Monday at 2 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College
Twin Flames member Chelsea June talks to students and visitors about the inspiration behind the music that she and her husband, Jaaji, create during a songwriting master class in the Music Building's Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, April 3. Twin Flames is a Canadian musical duo that blends folk, rock 'n' roll, and Indigenous spirit flutes. (Tina Talley | The Union)
Songwriting event with professional musicians inspires music students
Game Development Club President Ri'chard McCray leads a demonstration for club members Tuesday, April 2. Members learn basic programming in the engine Godot 4 in Library 17 in the Schauerman Library's west wing basement during their meeting. (Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Camino Game Development Club opens the door for students to learn game design
(L-R) El Camino College students Koryn Dixon and Miguel Oliveros listen to the Associated Student Organization's Candidate Forum speeches Wednesday, April 2, at the Schauerman Library Lawn. Dixon is running for ASO senator of Humanities and Oliveros is running for ASO director of human resources. More speeches will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 in the Student Services Plaza. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Student government candidates speak during forum at El Camino
More in Recent Stories
An El Camino College police car parked outside the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Police Beat March 3 to March 24
Galactic sights dazzle community at El Camino College planetarium show
Students attend a class session of Math 191, Single Variable Calculus 2, taught by mathematics professor Robert Eleuteri on Tuesday, March 25 in the Math Business Allied Health Building. Math 191 is one of many courses which students must take in order to graduate with an associate's degree in actuarial science. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
New actuarial science degree offered at El Camino
The Marsee Auditorium will host Frisson, a music ensemble, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 28. The Ticket Office is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and one hour before all scheduled performances. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
The ensemble Frisson to bring its brightest stars to El Camino
The Board of Trustees meets in the Kenneth A. Brown Board Room in the Administration Building on Monday, March 24. This is the trustees' second meeting of the spring 2025 semester. (Jamila Zaki | The Union)
Survey shows El Camino employees want improved communication with college leadership
An El Camino College police car parked outside of the Schauerman Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino employees involved in workplace threat