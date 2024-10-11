The student news site of El Camino College

Seventeen student support programs featured through banner project celebration

Byline photo of Kinzie Malony
By Kinzie MalonyOctober 11, 2024
El Camino College President Brenda Thames takes her turn to speak to the community at a banner event on Thursday, Oct. 10. (Susana Reyes | The Union)

El Camino College showcased their banner project representing student support programs at different tables on the Library Lawn from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Staff members expressed how proud they were of the banners put on display.

“I started in May so I am very new to the program but I did get to meet some of the students that are on the banners and hearing their stories and their challenges and how they have been able to overcome everything, it just makes me so proud,” Angie Urrutia, a student specialist for the Puente program said.

There are more than 200 new banners placed across campus, promoting 80 ECC students and 17 student support programs.

Two important staff members at the banner event Oct 10 mid-afternoon. The banner event hosted by El Camino to promote their resource programs near their library. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
Katherine Maschler, the Vice President of the Board of Trustees and Brenda Thames, the President of El Camino College in attendance at the banner event on Thursday, Oct. 10. (Susana Reyes | The Union)

One of those programs are Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, which support first-generation, low-income students with an educational need.

“We are here to support and give them the resources and tools in order to go ahead and succeed,” Rubin Ruiz, interim coordinator for EOPS said. “We help with transfer application fees, specially for Cal State and UC applications- it illuminates the stress of which school to go to apply to.”

In conjunction with EOPS and its funding, Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education helps single parents who are head of household students obtain the tools and resources to succeed with their academics and provides opportunities in education.

“The CARE program supports the single parent, head of household students with the EOPS program by providing grants up to $2,000 as well as meals and transportation every fall and spring semester,” Angelica Hooper, advisor of the CARE program said.

El Camino College hosts campus banner celebration on Oct 10. A member of El Camino gives speech at the event near the library. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
Ann O’Brien, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications makes an announcement at the banner event on Thursday, Oct. 10. The event featured 17 student support programs that were featured on various banners posted throughout the El Camino College Campus. (Susana Reyes | The Union)

Leslie Delgado, a student success coordinator for the CARE program, said she felt the banners were a great way to spread information about the opportunities and tools that are made available.

“I think it’s great to see our students on the banners because unfortunately, a lot of parenting students aren’t aware of all of the support systems that exist here at El Camino so having representation across campus sort of helps us get more attention,” Delgado said.

Ann O’Brien, the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications said the goal of the event is to inform students of the different programs available on campus.

“The number one purpose is to share with our current students all of the different support programs that are open to them,” O’Brien said. “We wanted to celebrate not only our students, but also the programs that support their success.”

O’Brien added that the banner designs featured a banner color, program name and description and a photo of the students represented.

El Camino College hosts campus banner celebration on Oct 10. Members walk around and chat with one another near the library. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
El Camino College hosts their campus banner celebration on Oct 10. Members walk around and chat with one another in the Library Lawn. (Susana Reyes | The Union)

“The marketing team wanted to make sure we were representing the diversity of our students, as well as programs,” O’Brien added.

Ana Carvalhaes, 23, a former international student, had friends and coworkers posted on the new banners, leaving her with a joyful and excited feeling.

El Camino College hosts campus banner celebration on Oct 10. An Associated Students Organization member informs student about their program near the library. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
El Camino College hosts a banner celebration at the El Camino College campus on Thursday, Oct 10. Andres Osorio, a member of the Associated Students Organization, informs a student about their program near the library. (Susana Reyes | The Union)

“Just seeing them up there makes me feel so good, everybody on campus can see the International Student Program is here and being part of El Camino as well as bringing students to see this culture too,” Carvalhaes said.

The International Students program supports international students who could uncertain on how to be part of the community. The program grants them tools to make student experience easier and enjoyable.

“We help the international students succeed and meet their goal while out of the country as well as also not feeling left out since most of the time they come here very young and by themselves so we want to make sure they interact with the campus community,” Carvalhaes said. “Many people think their disabilities can stop them from coming to another country but that’s not how that works.”

