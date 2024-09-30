California State Representative Al Muratsuchi hired to teach political science at El Camino College

Al Muratsuchi, an Assemblymember representing California’s 66th Assembly District, has been hired to teach political science at El Camino College this fall.

Muratsuchi’s political science class emphasizes functionalities, concepts and theories of the political system in California and the United States.

The Assemblymember expressed his willingness to teach in the educational system.

“I’m the product of public education,” Muratsuchi said. “I’m a first-generation college graduate in my family and I wanted to share my knowledge and experience about the American government with El Camino students.”

Before settling in the South Bay, Muratsuchi attended UC Berkeley and received a Juris Doctor degree at UCLA.

He has served as an educator, civil rights lawyer and deputy attorney general.

In addition, Muratsuchi served the California Legislative, Torrance Unified School District Board of Education and SoCal Regional Occupational Center Board of Trustees.

In this upcoming 2024 Election, Muratsuchi is the leading author of Proposition 2, a $10 billion statewide school bond that will help renovate and build California public schools and community colleges.

His work has received recognition by many organizations.

In 2019, Muratsuchi received the Legislator of the Year award from the California School Boards Association and the Friend of Education Award from the Association of California School Administrators in 2023.

Muratsuchi taught at UCLA prior to teaching at ECC but expressed the desire to pass along knowledge at the college.

“To seek an opportunity to teach here in El Camino, I appreciate how they made it happen,” Muratsuchi said.

Muratsuchi’s goal is to have his students translate concepts into their daily lives.

He hopes to convey the idea that politics at the local, state or national level have an impact on his pupils.

“It’s important for the students to make a difference by getting involved with politics,” Muratsuchi said.