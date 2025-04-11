Student-curated exhibit to open this spring at Anthropology Museum

Cultural artifacts and items will be showcased at an upcoming exhibit set to open in El Camino College’s Anthropology Museum by the end of the spring 2025 semester.

A theme for the upcoming exhibit is yet to be announced.

The Anthropology Museum, which relocated to the Arts Complex in fall 2023, was founded in the 1960s and regularly features skeletons, rocks, pottery, crafts and more.

Students in Anthropology 20, introduction to museum studies, conceive of and design the exhibits to be displayed in the museum.

The back wall and clear case in the museum have been emptied as of last week in preparation for the exhibit, history major Kimberly Crist, 20, said.

Crist volunteers at the museum and is enrolled in Anthropology 20.

“In the nature of this work, there are so many speed bumps,” Crist said. “Any time you try and do exhibit stuff, you’re working with a lot of people who have a lot of other priorities.”

The exhibit is expected to be completed between the next few weeks and the end of the semester.