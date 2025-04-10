Hit-and-run and reckless drivers reported to El Camino College Police

A total of five crimes have been reported on campus since the last Police Beat on Monday, March 24.

Wednesday, March 26, reported at 7:30 a.m.

Vandalism on a light fixture was reported in the Gymnasium. The case is closed.

Thursday, March 27, reported at 4:47 p.m.

Public intoxication reportedly occurred at the Bookstore at 4:47 p.m. The individual was arrested.

Thursday, March 27, reported at 9:27 p.m.

Reckless driving was reported in Lot C at 9:27 p.m. The case is closed.

Saturday, March 29, reported at 1:48 a.m.

Reckless driving was reported in Lot H at 1:48 a.m. The case is closed.

Wednesday, April 2, reported at 1:06 p.m.

A hit-and-run with a car happened in Lot J between 9 and 11 a.m. The case is open.