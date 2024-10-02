The student news site of El Camino College

Petty theft, vandalism and batteries reported across El Camino

By Seph PetersOctober 2, 2024
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)

Cases of petty theft, vandalism and batteries have been reported across the El Camino College campus since the last Police Beat update on Sept. 18.

Monday, Sept. 30, reported at 9:02 p.m.

A vehicle was vandalized in parking Lot C at an unknown time. The case is open.

Monday, Sept. 30, reported at 4:12 p.m.

A petty theft of miscellaneous items occurred in the South PE Complex at an unknown time. The case is open.

Thursday, Sept. 26, reported at 8:48 a.m.

A drug call took place in the Bookstore Cafeteria. A warning was issued and the suspect was released.

Monday, Sept. 23, reported at 3:56 p.m.

Grand theft of equipment occurred at an unknown time at the Construction Tech Building. The case is open.

Monday, Sept. 23, reported at 11:34 a.m.

A battery involving dating violence occurred between 11:34 a.m. and 12:07 p.m. near the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. The suspect was arrested.

Friday, Sept. 20, reported at 4:49 p.m.

A theft from a motor vehicle occurred on Manhattan Beach Boulevard near parking Lot C at 4:49 p.m. The case was turned over to an outside agency.

Thursday, Sept. 19, reported at 4:34 p.m.

A disturbance call was made in parking Lot H at 4:34 p.m. A trespass warning was issued and the suspect was released.

Thursday, Sept. 19, reported at 11:29 a.m.

A battery and disturbance call occurred on the Tennis Courts at 11:25 a.m. The case is closed.

