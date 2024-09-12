Tensions boil in Parking Lot C

Update: This story has been updated for accuracy and clarity.

A physical altercation involving five people erupted on the third floor in Parking Lot C this afternoon, prompting a police response.

Officers received a disturbance call at about 1 p.m., which took two to three minutes to respond, according to Sergeant Francisco Esqueda of the El Camino College Police Department.

Upon arrival, a woman was seen lying on the ground of the parking lot and complained about shortness of breath.

“The officers rendered aid to her as best they could,” Esqueda said. “She requested that paramedics come out and check her out because she was still suffering from shortness of breath.”

A Union reporter who was present at the scene of the incident said the dispute escalated to a physical confrontation involving two women and a shirtless man who was reported to have attacked one of the women.

Law enforcement escorted the female victim to Lot D to meet with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and an ambulance from McCormick for evaluation and later refused medical treatment.

“The circumstances about the actual altercation and what precipitated all of this, that’s still in its infancy,” Esqueda said. The male suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The other woman present at the scene is the victim’s girlfriend and said the male suspect who attacked the couple in the parking lot is a classmate of the suspect. According to witnesses, the male suspect’s mother and brother were involved in the incident.

The Union attempted to speak with the victim and her girlfriend, but both declined to be interviewed.