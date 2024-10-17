Stalking, hit-and-runs, public intoxication reported across El Camino College

Cases of public intoxication, hit-and-runs and stalking have been reported across the El Camino College campus since the last Police Beat update on Oct. 2.

Monday, Oct.14, reported at 10:44 a.m.

A case of public intoxication and false identification to a peace officer in the Student Services Traffic Circle Area occurred on Monday, Oct. 14. The suspect was arrested.

Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11, reported at 3:17 p.m

An individual stalked a woman of Japanese descent on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11 from the Schauerman Library to the bus stop on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. On Oct. 15, El Camino College released a safety advisory and described the individual as a male in his late twenties with dark-colored hair and eyes.

Friday, Oct. 11, reported at 11:49 a.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred at an unspecified time in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Thursday, Oct. 10, reported at 10:33 a.m.

A car window was vandalized and was reported to have happened during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Friday, Oct. 4, reported at 6:53 p.m.

A case of public intoxication was reported at Murdock Stadium at 6:53 p.m. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, reported at 4:30 p.m.

A case of dating violence was reported in the Schauerman Library at 4:30 p.m. The case is closed and the suspect was referred for discipline.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, reported at 10:17 a.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run was reported to have occurred “in the evening sometime” on Sept. 30 in parking Lot C. The case is closed.