The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Stalking, hit-and-runs, public intoxication reported across El Camino College

By Seph PetersOctober 17, 2024
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)

Cases of public intoxication, hit-and-runs and stalking have been reported across the El Camino College campus since the last Police Beat update on Oct. 2.

Monday, Oct.14, reported at 10:44 a.m.

A case of public intoxication and false identification to a peace officer in the Student Services Traffic Circle Area occurred on Monday, Oct. 14. The suspect was arrested.

Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11, reported at 3:17 p.m

An individual stalked a woman of Japanese descent on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11 from the Schauerman Library to the bus stop on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. On Oct. 15, El Camino College released a safety advisory and described the individual as a male in his late twenties with dark-colored hair and eyes.

Friday, Oct. 11, reported at 11:49 a.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred at an unspecified time in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Thursday, Oct. 10, reported at 10:33 a.m.

A car window was vandalized and was reported to have happened during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Friday, Oct. 4, reported at 6:53 p.m.

A case of public intoxication was reported at Murdock Stadium at 6:53 p.m. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, reported at 4:30 p.m.

A case of dating violence was reported in the Schauerman Library at 4:30 p.m. The case is closed and the suspect was referred for discipline.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, reported at 10:17 a.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run was reported to have occurred “in the evening sometime” on Sept. 30 in parking Lot C. The case is closed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Incidents involving male student stalking female Japanese students under investigation
Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland prepares to discuss the changes to El Camino's grade change policy at an Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
New grade change policy in approval process
The Meditation and Interfaith Prayer Room is located in the West Reading Room of the Schauerman Library at El Camino College. Once an empty space, library staff over time decided to transform the space into a prayer and meditation room, after several Muslim students inquired about a place to pray. (Argentina Talley l The Union)
El Camino's Meditation and Prayer Room open to all students
The El Camino College Associated Students Organization executive officers and senators meet in the Student Services building on Thursday, Oct. 10. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of Student Services. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
ASO approves funding for homecoming and Halloween festivities
El Camino College ethnic studies instructor Takahito Tanaka is in his second year teaching at ECC. The ethnic studies instructor previously taught at California University State Fullerton. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Free service-learning trip offered for spring break 2025
Munira Shatarah, a 61-year-old Palestinian from Jaffa and a nursing major, demonstrates the Palestinian flag at a Palestine rally at El Camino College on Oct. 8, 2024. Shatarah said it's "miserable" for those living in Gaza, as families are killed and people are left in poor humanitarian conditions. She added that the land belonged to Palestine, and that they would get it back soon. “[It’s] not their [Israel's] country, it’s our country," she said. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
One year later: Oct. 7 anniversary evokes painful memories, strong sentiments among campus community
More in News
El Camino College President Brenda Thames takes her turn to speak to the community at a banner event on Thursday, Oct. 10. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
Seventeen student support programs featured through banner project celebration
A bulletin board sits on campus on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The board is one of four installed on campus. (Camila Jimenez | The Union)
Bulletin boards installed on campus
El Camino College students, faculty and other people not associated with the college protest the Israel-Hamas war on the corner of Manhattan Beach and Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday, Oct. 8. As the group protested on the corner street, some cars honked their horns in support while passing by. This was the second on-campus protest regarding the Israel-Hamas war since May 21, 2024. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Students, faculty voice their support for Palestine after first anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
The El Camino College Inter-Club Council executive cabinet and officers meet in the Communications building on Wednesday, Oct. 2. ICC holds general meetings every Monday in Library Room 166 located in the Distance Education Center from noon to 1 p.m. Cabinet meetings take place every Wednesday in Communications Room 102 located in the ICC office from noon to 1 p.m. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Inter-Club Council encourages student participation, aims to streamline operations
El Camino students interact with Twosday Burton, a therapy dog on Wednesday, Oct. 2 by Student Health Services. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Woofs and wiggles: therapy dogs make their way to El Camino College
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Petty theft, vandalism and battery cases reported across El Camino
More in Police Beat
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Hit-and-runs, assaults, theft cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Public intoxication, indecent exposure, theft cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Verbal disturbances, theft, indecent exposure cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Indecent exposure, vandalism reported on campus
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Theft, reckless driving cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Vandalism, theft reported in various places on campus