The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

New AI service available to students, faculty

Byline photo of Angela Osorio
By Angela OsorioMay 23, 2024
Members+of+the+Academic+Senate+discuss+agenda+items+during+the+senate+meeting+on+Tuesday%2C+May+21.+Microsoft+Copilot%2C+an+AI+companion%2C+can+now+be+accessed+by+students%2C+faculty+and+staff+through+their+El+Camino+College+email+accounts%2C+as+announced+at+the+meeting.+%28Johan+Van+Wier+%7C+The+Union%29
Members of the Academic Senate discuss agenda items during the senate meeting on Tuesday, May 21. Microsoft Copilot, an “AI companion,” can now be accessed by students, faculty and staff through their El Camino College email accounts, as announced at the meeting. (Johan Van Wier | The Union)

A free generative AI service is now available for students, faculty and staff to use through their Microsoft email accounts.

Microsoft Copilot is a free “AI companion” available for Microsoft users to summarize documents and generate text and images, Vice President of Academic Technology Stephanie Burnham announced at the Academic Senate meeting on May 21.

Students, faculty and staff can access the free version of Copilot through their El Camino College email accounts. There are two other advanced versions of the AI software that charge $20 to $30 per month.

Copilot is a data-protected service, meaning chat history is not saved and commercial data is not sent to external sources.

Copilot uses ChatGPT-4 for text creation and DALL-E 3 for image creation, two generative AI services created by OpenAI.

Burnham said the requirements for using Copilot vary per professor, as each instructor may have different AI policies.

“Students should really be aware that AI policies can differ from department to department and professor to professor…whether it’s used at all or in what ways it’s used,” Burnham said.

The Academic Technology Committee, which Burnham leads, is assessing other AI programs to potentially bring to El Camino.

“We are definitely keeping our eye out for what could be beneficial to both faculty and students and also trying to be cognizant about the conversations going around AI,” she said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau, left, presents the technology committee’s plan to upgrade El Camino’s technology on campus throughout the next three years, at the College Council meeting on Monday, May 20. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino unveils technology plan; cybersecurity, improved internet access, among priorities
College Council members discuss agenda items during its meeting on Monday, May 20. El Camino College has launched the ECC Evolve initiative, a new version of its meta-major program previously known as Guided Pathways, which was announced during the meeting. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino degree credit program undergoes rebranding
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, left, and Vice President of Logistics and Communications Maria Garcia discuss the requirements for instructors to teach video game production courses at the Academic Senate meeting in the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, May 21. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Bachelor’s degree program to return this fall with updated requirements
El Camino College students run laps around the rescue tower in the El Camino Fire Academy located in Inglewood on Dec. 13, 2021. Current El Camino students wanting to become paramedics, firefighters and emergency medical technicians train at this location as the new center is being constructed at the college. (Kim McGill | The Union)
$20 million additional funding requested to expand training center
Ann OBrien, executive director of marketing and communications, presents an overview of the Crisis Communications Plan during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 20 (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino creates communication plan for emergency situations
Haircuts and conversations: Support network to host final barbershop event of the semester
More in News
An El Camino College student walks past a parking permit machine located outside of parking Lot C on Wednesday, May 22. The Board of Trustees approved the reinstatement of parking permits for El Camino students and employees during its meeting on Monday, May 20. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Parking permit fees will return this fall semester
A protester waves a Palestinian flag, with a phrase written on it, on the corner of Manhattan Beach and Crenshaw Boulevards on Tuesday, May 21 as part of a student-led Teach-In for Palestine event that turned into a march. Marching students and employees congregated on the corner outskirts of El Camino as some passing cars honked their horns in support. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino students and faculty show support for Palestine, march around campus
Students in the Animation Guild draw on their tablets while playing a game of Gartic Phone during the clubs meeting on Monday, May 20. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Festival to showcase students’ animated films
View of the Marsee Auditorium as seen on Monday, March 11. The El Camino College Symphony, Chorale, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus will perform their Spring Concert at the Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, May 25. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino music groups to preview Carnegie Hall performance
Jeffery Davis, 40, appears at a preliminary hearing setting in a Torrance courtroom on Wednesday, May 15. Davis pleaded not guilty on Jan. 17 after being charged with the killing of 65-year old Junko Hanafusa. Davis will appear in court for another preliminary hearing setting on July 25. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Man charged with killing woman on campus attends third preliminary hearing setting
Shifting gears: El Camino College students compete in LA Auto Draft event
More in Recent Stories
View of the Gardena Cinema theater on Tuesday, May 14. When the Smoke Clears, the second episode in the Age of Embellished Relic, an American independent crimes series which will premiere exclusively at the theater on Thursday, May 16. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino student edits sound on film series set to premiere at local theater
Alfina Eull, 18, pre-engineering major and Honors Transfer Program student stands outside the Natural Science Building near an area where she discovered the slimy mollusks for her award-winning research project. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
El Camino students win top honors at community college research conference
Some of the architecture projects for the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects competition outside of the Industry Technology Education Center on Tuesday, May 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Architecture students to present projects for competition
Dipte Patel, dean of counseling and student success, introduces herself at the Academic Senate meeting while standing next to Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Student support program to continue despite low enrollment, budget cuts affecting El Camino
Darcie McClelland, vice president of educational policies, speaks to attendees at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino to offer new video game production courses
El Camino College psychology professor Angela Simon leads the celebration of life of Gloria E. Miranda in the East Dining Room on Wednesday, May 8. “It’s okay to be sad,” she said. “We’re here to show love.” (Erica Lee | The Union)
An American pioneer: El Camino remembers former dean

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in